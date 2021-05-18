Jason Dunn, the former United States attorney for Colorado, is returning to his old law firm to work on its practice involving investigations, state attorneys general and political law practices.
Dunn was appointed by President Donald Trump and confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate in 2018.
He had handled cases involving violent crime, cybercriminals and other frauds, including taking on large corporations. He also was a shareholder at the firm and served as chairman of its political and regulatory law group and its state attorneys general group.
Dunn was the deputy Colorado attorney general under John Suthers from 2005‒2008.
“I look forward to building the firm’s government investigations and state attorneys general service offerings with the talented team that’s already in place as well as returning to my work on political and regulatory law issues,” Dunn said in the press release.
Rich Benenson, the law firm's managing partner, stated, “His experience and insight as U.S. attorney will inform his work on government investigations and federal regulatory work and I look forward to our continued collaboration in his leadership role at the firm.”
