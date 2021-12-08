El Paso County and Sheriff Bill Elder have agreed to house a transgender detainee in a female section of the jail and provide access to all of the commissary items specific to women.
The county initially insisted it had a legitimate interest in placing her in an all-male facility.
The county's reversal on Wednesday happened the day before U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter planned to hold a two-day hearing on Darlene Griffith's request for an injunction. She asked for a court to order the El Paso County Jail to place her in lodging according to her gender identity, give her access to clothing and feminine grooming products and to otherwise treat her as a female detainee.
The stipulation from both parties indicated El Paso County has agreed to those terms, and the parties will now seek to settle the case. The anticipated agreement will address procedures at the jail for classifying and housing all transgender inmates.
"There’s been a growing consensus of courts across the country who have recognized that discrimination against transgender individuals is unconstitutional and immoral. This is just a continuation of that growing consensus, but it brings it to Colorado and it shows trans folks in Colorado that your rights are protected here," said attorney Andy McNulty with Killmer, Lane & Newman, who took Griffith's case through the U.S. District Court for Colorado's program that matches pro bono lawyers to certain civil matters.
McNulty indicated that Griffith would receive her new housing assignment on Thursday morning. The sheriff's office declined to comment on the litigation.
Griffith originally filed a federal civil rights complaint against El Paso County, Elder and other jail personnel in February of this year. She explained that she has lived as a transgender woman for more than 20 years, and has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The condition refers to the distress individuals feel when their gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth.
Griffith entered the county jail in July 2020 as an "openly transgender woman with a feminine appearance," she described in her complaint. She consequently requested placement in a women's facility for fear of being sexually abused, assaulted or humiliated through repeated searches by male guards.
She alleged that El Paso County refuses to place transgender women in female housing. Griffith filed multiple grievances asking to be removed from the men's unit, but said the jail continued to treat her as if she were a man.
"Deputy Jane Doe told Ms. Griffith that because she was 'still a male' in El Paso County’s 'system' that a male deputy would be conducting her search pursuant to El Paso County policy and procedure," Griffith described in her complaint. Allegedly, Jane Doe remarked to the male deputy that "he is all yours now," referring to Griffith.
Griffith said she continued to encounter sexual harassment, threats and groping at the hands of deputies.
"El Paso County officials’ continuous searches of Ms. Griffith and related sexual assaults, which per policy were conducted by unaccompanied male deputies, were discriminatory actions and a failure to reasonably accommodate Ms. Griffith’s diagnosed Gender Dysphoria," the lawsuit said.
In October, Griffith filed a request for a preliminary injunction with the court. She argued that every day she remained in a male housing unit constituted continued discrimination.
The county, in opposition to the injunction, claimed it would be "overreach" for Neureiter to second-guess jail officials' housing assignments.
"There is a legitimate penological interest in housing Ms. Griffith in the male facility," the county wrote in response. "Housing Plaintiff in a male ward was done under careful consideration of factors ... the most important being the safety of both plaintiff and other inmates," the county added, without elaborating on the safety concerns of moving Griffith to a female unit.
McNulty said he had not seen the specific safety rationale of the El Paso County jail, and added that Griffith had previously been housed in a women's unit in the Colorado Department of Corrections. A settlement between the Attorney General's Office and a transgender inmate in 2019 prompted a policy shift in the housing and treatment of trans detainees at the state level.
"The only justification I could glean was her existence as a trans woman would pose a safety concern," McNulty said of the county's argument. "It’s the same rhetoric that results in bathroom bans and things like that across the country — seeing trans women as an inherent threat, when they are more likely than not the ones that experience assault and harassment throughout their lives."
In January 2015, The Gazette reported that the El Paso County Jail segregated a transgender detainee who was being "disruptive by talking about her status." A spokesperson at the time said it was done "for the inmate's safety."
In her underlying lawsuit, Griffith is bringing eighteen claims against El Paso County, several individuals and Wellpath, a corporation that provides medical and mental health care to the jail population. Her claims encompassed discrimination, excessive force, unreasonable searches and deliberate indifference to her mental health needs.
The latter allegation encompassed the defendants' reported refusal to allow her to continue hormone therapy or receive evaluations from mental health professionals who treat gender dysphoria.
Court records show Griffith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge in October 2020. There is still an open case in El Paso County Court against her.
The case is Griffith v. Elder et al.
