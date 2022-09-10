The Colorado Supreme Court has agreed to hear three cases implicating the government's ability to deny applications for charter schools and for Good Samaritans to receive compensation for injuries they suffer during a rescue.
The justices also announced on Tuesday they will review a complex and long-running consumer protection lawsuit against a for-profit college, which culminated in the state's Court of Appeals wiping away a judge's $3 million penalty against the company last year.
All three cases arose from Denver, although two of them have been ongoing for nearly a decade. In addition, one case is making a repeat appearance before the Supreme Court, with the justices now willing to hear a different issue than the one decided in their previous ruling.
When is a charter school decision final?
Under Colorado law, individuals or groups may apply with a local school board to form a charter school or to renew an existing charter. If a school board denies the application, the appeal goes to the Colorado State Board of Education. Once there, the state board might find the denial was not in the best interests of students or the community, and can return the application to the local school board for reconsideration.
If a school board still chooses to deny the application, there can be a second appeal to the state board. Whatever the state board decides upon second glance "shall be final and not subject to appeal," the law instructs.
But what happens if a school board denies a charter school application and the state board agrees at the outset? Is that decision also final and not subject to appeal?
That was the case with Judy A. Brannberg and her proposed charter school for Douglas County, the John Dewey Institute, Inc. By law, charter school applications include goals and objectives, a plan for evaluating student performance, and an outline of how the school would be governed. After reviewing the John Dewey Institute's application, both the local and state boards rejected the proposed school, prompting a challenge to the decision in Denver District Court.
In February 2020, then-Judge Morris B. Hoffman concluded he had no ability to hear the case because the law rendered all state board denials final and not subject to appeal — not just those that had received a second look.
"Why would a decision on which both the local and State boards agree be afforded less finality than a decision on which the State Board first wavered but then ultimately accepted the local board’s denial?" Hoffman wrote.
But in October 2021, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals disagreed. If lawmakers had intended for decisions to be final and unappealable the first time they came before the state board, the General Assembly could have said so. Because they did not, the Court of Appeals believed the John Dewey Institute was entitled to a judge's review of its case.
The State Board of Education and Douglas County School District RE-1 appealed to the Supreme Court. Charter schools educate roughly 15% of Colorado students, or approximately 134,000 people, and the government warned the Court of Appeals' ruling just "judicially rewrote every charter contract."
Specifically, the school district explained that when charter school applications come up for renewal, a denial will normally signal the need to transition staff and students away from the school at the end of the year.
"Allowing judicial review throws a wrench in that orderly process and creates uncertainty around the closure of the school," wrote attorney Elliott V. Hood to the Supreme Court. "If, for example, a local board non-renews a charter, and that decision is upheld by the State Board, the school could delay closure of the school — which both district and state officials have made the educational policy judgment should be closed in the best interest of kids — for months and potentially years" by appealing to a court.
The Supreme Court will now decide whether all decisions of the state board are final and cannot be appealed to a court. The case is Colorado State Board of Education et al. v. Brannberg et al.
Risks for rescuers
In March 2014, Jose Garcia intervened when Curt Glinton began assaulting a cab driver in Garcia's northwest Denver neighborhood. After Glinton attacked Garcia, he subsequently got into the taxi and sped off. Glinton then turned around, drove back toward Garcia and ran him over. Garcia suffered a traumatic brain injury, a fractured eye socket and three broken ribs, among other series injuries.
Glinton received eight years in prison after pleading guilty to the assault. Meanwhile, Garcia sued Colorado Cab Company, LLC for negligence. A judge allowed the case to proceed to trial, reasoning that Garcia had rescued the cab driver, and so the company's duty to protect the driver from assaults extended to Garcia as the rescuer.
A jury awarded $1.6 million to Garcia, finding 45% of the liability belonged to Colorado Cab Company and 55% belonged to Glinton.
The Court of Appeals then overturned the verdict by determining Garcia was not actually a rescuer because he only verbally — not physically — intervened. The Supreme Court disagreed in a 2020 decision and directed the Court of Appeals to resolve Colorado Cab Company's remaining arguments on appeal.
In October, another Court of Appeals panel upheld the jury's award for Garcia for the injuries he suffered when Glinton exited the cab and assaulted him, finding that attacks on cabbies were foreseeable risks the company could have prevented by better protecting the driver.
However, by 2-1, the panel disagreed that Glinton stealing the cab and running over Garcia was foreseeable either by the company or by Garcia as a rescuer.
"We therefore conclude that the jury could reasonably have found that Colorado Cab was liable for the injuries Garcia suffered when Glinton assaulted him as they fought outside the cab, but not for those he suffered when Glinton later ran him down with the stolen cab," wrote Judge Jerry N. Jones for the majority.
Former Supreme Court Justice Alex J. Martinez, who sat on the panel at the chief justice's assignment, dissented.
"I think a reasonable jury could find that Glinton’s theft of the cab and his use of it as a weapon were reasonably foreseeable risks of Colorado Cab’s breach of its duty to exercise reasonable care to protect (the cab driver) from assaults by passengers," he argued.
Garcia appealed to the Supreme Court, insisting the company's liability for his injuries should not end mid-assault. Colorado Cab Company also appealed, contesting whether it even had a duty to protect its cab driver in the first place.
The court elected to hear Garcia's challenge only, pertaining to Colorado Cab Company's liability for Glinton running Garcia over. The case is Garcia v. Colorado Cab Company, LLC.
The complex college case
After a lengthy trial and an even lengthier wait for the judge to make his decision, CollegeAmerica was hit in 2020 with $3 million in civil penalties for violating the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.
But the Court of Appeals wiped away that judgment upon finding Denver District Court Judge Ross B.H. Buchanan applied the wrong burden of proof to the government's case against the now-closed for-profit college operator.
The Colorado Attorney General's Office sued CollegeAmerica in 2014, alleging CollegeAmerica misrepresented the outcomes, value and quality of its programs to potential students. After a four-week bench trial, with the case tried solely before Buchanan, the judge found CollegeAmerica had committed several violations of Colorado law through its false statements about multiple of its training programs.
“CollegeAmerica systemically cheated vulnerable students in our state. It is now being held accountable," Attorney General Phil Weiser said after Buchanan's decision.
Then the Court of Appeals weighed in. A three-judge panel determined in August 2021 that Buchanan was wrong when he decided the government did not need to prove CollegeAmerica's deceit had a "significant public impact." Court precedent was clear at the time that such a finding was required, the panel concluded.
The court sent the case back for a new trial, but with a different judge. Buchanan had taken two years and nine months to issue his decision — a delay so extreme that Colorado's judicial discipline body privately reprimanded him.
Both the government and CollegeAmerica turned to the Supreme Court. The attorney general's office did not dispute that Buchanan had misapplied the law, but it questioned whether the eight-year-old litigation merited a new trial. Instead, it advocated for another judge to rule based on the existing evidence and testimony, believing there was sufficient information about whether CollegeAmerica's conduct caused a significant public impact.
"A 'do-over' will divert limited state resources to correct an error that caused no harm," contended Solicitor General Eric R. Olson.
CollegeAmerica countered that, if the Supreme Court were to accept the appeal, it should also rule that a jury needs to hear the case, rather than a judge alone.
The Supreme Court agreed to hear the claims of both parties on appeal. The case is Colorado v. Center for Excellence in Higher Education, Inc.
