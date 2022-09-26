Colorado may not hold four executives of vape manufacturer JUUL personally liable for the company's allegedly deceptive marketing practices to adolescents and young adults, the state Supreme Court ruled on Monday.
Although the Colorado Attorney General's Office warned a decision in favor of the high-level JUUL representatives would amount to immunity for any corporate officers who initiate nationwide marketing campaigns that violate state law, the Supreme Court insisted that was not the intent of its decision.
"Here, the State never alleges that JUUL identified Colorado as a priority or that defendants visited Colorado for business purposes," wrote Justice Richard L. Gabriel in the Sept. 29 opinion. "Instead, the State contends only that defendants participated to some extent in JUUL’s nationwide efforts to market its product."
The Supreme Court's ruling reverses a Denver trial judge who believed the attorney general's allegations were "quite specific" about how Adam Bowen and James Monsees, co-founders of JUUL Labs, Inc., and board members Nicholas Pritzker and Riaz Valani worked as a group to target the company's marketing toward Colorado youth.
The lawsuit still remains intact against JUUL itself. Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter did not participate in the case.
The case is Colorado v. JUUL Labs, Inc. et al.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.