Colorado's second-highest court has reversed a man's assault convictions in Arapahoe County because police failed to provide a Miranda warning at the point when their interrogation effectively placed the defendant in custody.
A panel of the Court of Appeals decided, by 2-1, that while Aurora police did not need to advise Terrence Kenneth Eugene of his constitutional rights when an officer first began questioning him outside of his home, there should have been a Miranda warning when the officer became accusatory deterred Eugene from returning to his home. By that time, circumstances showed Eugene's freedom was limited in a way resembling an arrest.
"We emphasize that officers are free to use confrontational and coercive techniques that amount to custodial interrogation — as long as they advise the suspect of his Fifth Amendment rights before doing so," wrote Judge Neeti Vasant Pawar for herself and Judge W. Eric Kuhn in the panel's Sept. 1 opinion.
Judge Steve Bernard, however, disagreed Eugene was ever in custody during the 27-minute encounter. After weighing all relevant factors, including the officer's tone, the lack of physical restraints on Eugene, and the location and duration of the interrogation, he did not believe police owed a Miranda warning to Eugene.
Because Officer Christopher Thivierge had recorded his interrogation of Eugene on a body-worn camera, the appellate panel agreed upon the sequence and content of the encounter at Eugene's home. In contrast, there was far less certainty about the underlying road rage event that prompted the police investigation.
On March 26, 2018, Eugene was driving with his wife when another car changed lanes in front of him. That set off a tit-for-tat of honking, cursing and Eugene's wife even throwing her soda at the alleged victim's car. At one point, Eugene and the driver of the other vehicle got out and came to blows with each other. Eugene drove away, while the victim stayed behind and called 911.
There was conflicting testimony about who initiated the physical fight, but Arapahoe County prosecutors charged Eugene with assault. A jury convicted him in 2019 and he received a prison sentence of eight years.
Jurors viewed the video of Eugene's interrogation, which occurred two days after the road rage encounter. The defense had unsuccessfully attempted to get District Court Judge Ben L. Leutwyler to suppress the incriminating statements Eugene made to Thivierge. His lawyers argued it was a violation to show the video when Eugene had not received a Miranda warning of his constitutional rights to an attorney and against self-incrimination.
Eugene's interrogation, as described by the Court of Appeals, occurred in three phases after Thivierge and another officer knocked on Eugene's apartment door and asked if Eugene wanted to talk outside the building. Eugene agreed.
Once outside, the first phase began. Thivierge patted Eugene down for weapons and began to ask Eugene and his wife about their whereabouts two days earlier. After Eugene's wife denied being involved in the road rage encounter, Thivierge told her, "Stop. Before you start making up stories. ... How do you think we found you and him?"
Thivierge asked Eugene's wife to leave, after which he suggested to Eugene, falsely, that a camera had captured the encounter. Eugene denied doing anything beyond pushing the victim. Then, Eugene asked if he could go inside to use the bathroom.
"In a second," Thivierge said, denying the request. He explained he was going to talk to Eugene's wife, and left Eugene outside with another officer to guard him.
The second phase of the interrogation featured Thivierge inside, speaking to Eugene's wife for approximately 14 minutes. She admitted Eugene had punched the victim.
When Thivierge returned outside, where a third officer was now present, the final phase of the interrogation began.
"Do you see how this looks right now?" Thivierge said to Eugene. "Why do you keep lying?"
During the approximately three-minute conversation, Eugene conceded he hit the victim.
Eugene argued on appeal the video likely affected the jury's verdict because it showed his shifting explanations and depicted Thivierge calling him a liar. His lawyers referenced a list of factors the Colorado Supreme Court has recognized for determining whether a person is in custody and, therefore, requires a Miranda warning. The criteria include the interrogating officer's tone and demeanor, the directions given to the person and whether authorities limited the person's movement during questioning.
"Even though they were outside, the officers cornered Mr. Eugene between a car, the wall, and the two officers," argued public defender Katherine C. Steefel to the Court of Appeals, noting that the second officer physically held the door to the apartment building shut. Further, "Officer Thivierge’s act of isolating Mr. Eugene from his wife supports a finding of custody."
Upon review, the appellate panel's majority agreed Eugene was, in reality, in custody during the third phase. Although the question was not simply whether Eugene was free to leave, Pawar indicated by the time Thivierge returned to continue his interrogation, a reasonable person in Eugene's shoes would have felt his freedom limited to a degree resembling an arrest.
"The officers had directed — and then maintained — Eugene’s separation from his wife," she wrote. "And Officer Thivierge had denied Eugene’s request to go inside his own home and use the bathroom."
Further, Pawar noted Thivierge was "accusatory and confrontational" and lied about the presence of video footage. The Colorado Supreme Court has identified both factors as relevant to determining whether police are attempting to coerce information out of someone in custody.
Bernard, a retired appellate judge who sat on the panel at the chief justice's assignment, emphasized in his dissent that the purpose of a Miranda warning is to protect defendants' constitutional right against self-incrimination from the pressures of an in-custody interrogation. Bernard believed it was possible Eugene's questioning was entirely consensual, but even if Eugene felt he was not free to leave, the encounter never amounted to him being in custody.
"The officers did not point their weapons at defendant or at his wife, and they did not otherwise display them. They did not place defendant in any restraints, such as handcuffs. They did not grab him by the arm to direct him, and they did not manhandle him in any way," Bernard observed.
In fact, Bernard added, Thivierge never told Eugene he was prohibited from leaving. Even though Thivierge instructed Eugene to wait "a second" before he could use the bathroom — which ended up being a 14-minute wait while the officer interrogated Eugene's wife — Bernard felt the directive was not similar to a formal arrest.
While there is a vast difference between an interrogation following an arrest and polite questioning in a neutral environment, "for me, this case is closer to the not-in-custody end of the spectrum," Bernard concluded.
The appellate panel's majority ordered a new trial for Eugene with his incriminating statements during the third phase suppressed. Thivierge is no longer an officer with the Aurora Police Department, having resigned in early 2019 after testing positive for cocaine.
The case is People v. Eugene.
