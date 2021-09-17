The chief judge of the Third Judicial District exceeded her authority by appointing a magistrate to act as a district court judge without any legal basis for doing so, prompting the Court of Appeals to walk back the magistrate’s ruling.
In Colorado, district and county court judges are appointed by the governor and retained by the voters. Magistrates are hired to perform a limited range of duties, which can include proceedings involving divorce and parental rights. Appeals of their rulings must first go to the district court.
In July of this year, Leslie J. Gerbracht, who is the chief judge for Las Animas and Huerfano counties, appointed Magistrate Dawn Mann to be an “acting District Court Judge” in a case to terminate the parental rights of a mother and father. Four days later, Mann issued the termination order.
The mother turned to the Court of Appeals, which in turn questioned why it should hear the case before a district court judge had a chance to weigh in. But a three-member panel for the appellate court, upon learning of the “acting district judge” arrangement, found the magistrate was not acting “clearly or validly.”
“This is because there isn’t any legal basis for a chief judge to appoint a magistrate to act as a district court judge and, therefore, the order assigning the magistrate as an acting district court judge was void,” the panel wrote in a Sept. 16 opinion.
The appellate panel’s ruling was unsigned. Judges Terry Fox, Craig R. Welling and Jacyln Casey Brown reviewed the case.
To complicate matters, Mann is a part-time county court judge in Huerfano County in addition to being a Third Judicial District magistrate. A Judicial Department spokesperson said that in such an arrangement, there are separate case dockets for each role. The law does allow county judges to temporarily do district court work, but at the assignment of the chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
The panel returned the case to the lower court, allowing Mann to issue her order again — this time acting purely as a magistrate. The parties will be able to ask a district judge to review the decision as the law allows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.