Colorado's senators have recommended three candidates to the White House to fill a vacancy in 2022 on the state's seven-member federal trial court.
The list includes two familiar names: U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang and intellectual property attorney Kenzo Kawanabe, both of whom were finalists for the most recent opening on the court. President Joe Biden nominated the other finalist in that group, workers' rights attorney Charlotte N. Sweeney, who is currently awaiting a hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.
In addition to Wang and Kawanabe, the list from U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper now includes U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon P. Gallagher, who is based in Grand Junction.
"Due to their compassion, intellect and temperament, all three candidates would make excellent jurists and serve the people of Colorado with integrity," said the senators in an Oct. 7 letter to the White House.
Although the Biden administration and the Senate have made it a priority to fill judicial vacancies while Democrats control both branches of government, the recommendations from Bennet and Hickenlooper have provided exceptional lead time for an opening not occurring for nine more months.
U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello, a 2008 appointee of President George W. Bush, announced in August that she will take senior status in July 2022. Senior status is a form of retirement that will allow her to continue handling cases while also enabling the president to nominate a successor.
This is the fourth federal judicial vacancy that Biden will be able to fill in Colorado. His first two nominees, Regina M. Rodriguez and Veronica S. Rossman, have since taken their seats on the U.S. District Court and U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, respectively.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.