Court Crawl
A criminal case from Colorado reached the nation's highest court last week, and the U.S. Supreme Court's directive that abortion policy be returned to elected leaders ran into a minor roadblock in the Centennial State.
SCOTUS mulls whether society is too 'sensitive'
• Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard an appeal from Colorado's state courts. Ostensibly, the legal issue is whether Colorado's stalking law can criminalize "true threats" based on an objective evaluation of the context, or if there needs to be evidence of the defendant's intent. In pondering the question, multiple justices wondered whether a jury's look at the context will be skewed, given that society is allegedly more "sensitive" these days.
• "We live in a world in which people are sensitive, and maybe increasingly sensitive," said Justice Neil M. Gorsuch during oral arguments. "What do we do in a world in which reasonable people may deem things harmful, hurtful, threatening — and we’re gonna hold people liable willy-nilly for that?"
• Attorney General Phil Weiser defended Colorado's stalking statute, and other states joined him in arguing it's important to address stalking before it turns into violence. After all, stalkers may misrepresent their intentions to avoid accountability. Still, the justices seemed to agree on the same basic issue: Why shouldn't an accused stalker's intent at least be a factor when judging their conduct?
Abortion back in federal court
• Last year, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the Supreme Court's conservative majority declared it was returning abortion policy to "the people’s elected representatives." Except it wasn't that simple. Immediately after Colorado's elected representatives enacted a bill this month to ban "abortion-reversal" treatment, a federal judge stepped in and blocked enforcement of the law against a single faith-based clinic that assists women in nullifying their medication-induced abortions.
• Colorado and its residents "certainly have an interest in preventing deceptive trade practices and provision of medical treatments that are outside generally accepted standards of practice," acknowledged U.S. District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico. But he found the clinic likely had a viable claim that the law infringed upon its First Amendment rights, and issued a narrow order temporarily giving the clinic relief.
• A hearing is scheduled in Domenico's courtroom this morning to address a longer-term injunction against the law.
Heard on appeal
• The Colorado Supreme Court decided, by 6-1, that poor defendants don't have the right to keep their assigned public defender through trial — and can be forced to face a jury with lawyers who had as little as 72 hours to prepare.
• The justices also agreed to hear cases about the Indian Child Welfare Act, the level of evidence needed to sustain a sex offense conviction against a child, what happens when a juror needs to be substituted mid-deliberations, and the relationship between trespassing and burglary.
• The Supreme Court granted additional appeals in the case of a $9.3 million medical malpractice verdict, a man who claims his murder and drug charges should've been tried separately, and a lawsuit over an allegedly faulty opioid investigation.
• The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit agreed there was "clear and convincing evidence" an ex-state employee fabricated evidence in a discrimination lawsuit against his employer.
• The state's Court of Appeals ordered an El Paso County judge to hold a hearing on a man's claim that his trial counsel was ineffective for failing to call multiple alibi witnesses at his sexual assault/kidnapping trial.
• Even though the head of the Colorado Department of Corrections violated the law when he failed to send a defendant's request for a speedy trial to the prosecution and trial judge, the Court of Appeals decided that's no problem.
• A jury will decide whether Centura fired one of its physicians for violating company policy on aid-in-dying or, as the doctor claims, for reasons prohibited by state law.
• Jefferson County prosecutors misrepresented what a Hispanic juror said when justifying their decision to remove her from the jury, but the Court of Appeals found no racial discrimination at play.
• Similarly, there was no discrimination embedded in Arapahoe County prosecutors' decision to excuse a Back woman from a jury because she allegedly "did not seem interested."
• A Garfield County judge failed to follow the proper procedure when he effectively forced a defendant to represent himself at trial, even though a defense attorney was ready and willing to handle the case.
• A handwritten note attached to a decade-old legal document supported a man's claim that his defense attorney never disclosed to him a plea offer the prosecution extended.
• The Court of Appeals overturned an Adams County woman's murder conviction because the search warrant for her cell phone was overly broad and violated the Fourth Amendment.
In federal news
• A federal judge declined to dismiss a man's lawsuit against a Denver officer for false arrest and for retaliating against him when he exercised his First Amendment right to record police in the performance of their duties.
• The Denver County Court can't be held liable for allegedly retaliating against a disabled law student, a federal judge ruled, while acknowledging the student nonetheless had a terrible experience during his semester at the court.
• A federal judge declined to block Facebook from showing a Loveland man unwanted pornographic ads, while Facebook's parent company urged the man to simply log off if he was offended.
• A man alleged the Aurora officer who shot him didn't give him enough time to drop his gun before opening fire, and a federal judge allowed the excessive force lawsuit to proceed.
Vacancies and appointments
• There are three finalists to succeed retiring Crowley County Court Judge Richard D. Medina: Marcus Behm, Jeremy Boyce and chief probation officer Tobin Wright.
• Applications are due by May 30 to succeed U.S. District Court Judge Gordon P. Gallagher in his former job as a part-time magistrate judge based in Grand Junction.
• U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney, who joined the federal bench last summer, has moved her chambers from the Byron Rogers Federal Building to the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse, where the other district judges are based.
Miscellaneous proceedings
• The Colorado Supreme Court issued a uniform set of guidelines for trial judges when considering whether to livestream criminal proceedings, but a more permissive streaming measure is pending in the General Assembly.
• Denver will pay a man $350,000 after police officers beat him while clearing a homeless encampment in July 2020.
• Two former public defenders delivered a presentation in Aurora about constitutional protections for the criminally accused, and suggested people exercise their right to silence when interacting with police.
• Former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was sentenced to home detention following her misdemeanor obstruction charge, which she plans to appeal.
• The state Court of Appeals will hear two oral arguments in Pueblo this week as part of the Courts in the Community program.
