A woman who went blind and had difficulty commuting to the Eastern Plains hospital where she worked was not entitled to a flexible work schedule under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the federal appeals court based in Denver ruled on Thursday.
Joan Unrein, a former clinical dietician with Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan, sued her employer for failing to accommodate her legal blindness pursuant to the ADA. But a three-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit determined it was not the medical center’s responsibility to resolve Unrein’s inability to drive herself to work.
“Unrein could move closer to the hospital or secure more reliable rides,” Chief Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich wrote in the April 8 opinion. “It would therefore be unreasonable to require the Medical Center to sacrifice an essential job function of the Clinical Dietitian position when Unrein alone has the power to eliminate her transportation barrier.”
He added that the ADA does not require employers to resolve “non-work related barriers created by personal lifestyle choices.”
Unrein lived in Fleming, approximately 60 miles from the medical center. She suffered from vitelliform macular dystrophy, a genetic eye disorder that results in vision loss. Colorado Plains Medical Center purchased magnifying equipment at her request to assist in her duties at work. However, the major problem for Unrein was getting to the hospital, which required her to rely on others for rides.
The medical center initially approved Unrein’s request to work a flexible schedule, as long as she spent the majority of her workweek onsite. The arrangement came with the condition that if the hospital felt Unrein was putting burdens on other employees or affecting the quality of patient care, it could be subject to change.
After receiving complaints and seeing poor patient satisfaction ratings in Unrein's department, the hospital denied her subsequent request for a full-time telecommuting schedule because the clinical dietician needed to engage in face-to-face interactions for at least half of the workday. Unrein subsequently went on medical leave and seven months later, the medical center terminated her, following her qualification for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.
“Predictable and regular attendance at the hospital so that you can meet with patients, assess their condition and perform other tasks is an essential function of your position as a Clinical Dietician that cannot be accommodated through telecommuting and irregular and unpredictable physical presence at the hospital,” the medical center informed her.
Under the ADA, employers must make reasonable accommodations for workers with disabilities to perform their job tasks the same as those without disabilities. The U.S. Department of Labor cautions such modifications should not be seen as “special treatment,” given that common changes — like wheelchair ramps or restroom modifications — have the potential to benefit all workers.
The Job Accommodation Network, which provides advice on disability and employment issues, has noted that although companies do not have to necessarily transport a disabled employee to and from work, “employers may have to provide other accommodations such as changing an employee’s schedule so he can access available transportation, reassigning an employee to a location closer to his home when the length of the commute is the problem, or allowing an employee to telecommute.”
Following a trial before U.S. District Court Senior Judge Robert E. Blackburn, the judge outlined several detrimental incidents to the hospital as a result of Unrein’s unpredictable presence, including patients who were discharged without the necessary dietary consultations, no dietician onsite for five consecutive days to see patients, and the inability of other staff to reach Unrein. Even after the flexible schedule, Unrein failed to establish set hours and communicate with her supervisor.
“This experiment failed,” Blackburn concluded in siding with the medical center. “Even with the hospital’s best effort to implement this accommodation, Ms. Unrein was not able to perform the essential functions of her position using a flexible schedule which was significantly unpredictable because her transportation was significantly unpredictable.”
In appealing to the 10th Circuit, Unrein argued she “successfully operated” under the flexible accommodation, and her employer unlawfully revoked the arrangement because it was inconvenient.
“If you give a blind woman a cane to help her cross the street, you cannot yank that cane away and tell her to run faster,” Unrein’s attorney, Zachary Garthe, told the appellate panel during oral arguments.
Mark Peters, the lawyer representing the hospital, described Unrein's characterization of her successful performance as an "egocentric view," and told the appellate panel "Judge Blackburn determined that being physically present at the hospital for at least four hours per workday and having a set and predictable schedule to ensure quality patient care were essential job functions."
The 10th Circuit heard the attorneys' arguments last month, prompting Tymkovich to wonder whether, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical center's clinical dietician could have actually worked remotely as Unrein wanted.
"We’re sitting here 12 months into Zoom world and many positions that we thought needed physical interaction really do not. Is there anything about this job that could successful be zone by Zoom?" he asked.
Peters cited assessments of patients' swallowing reflex as an element that required in-person consultation.
In upholding the district judge's decision, the appellate panel said it did not matter whether an employee had gone blind or had merely experienced a car breakdown and could not get to work. In either instance, transportation was not part of the worker's duties and fell outside the employer's responsibility.
"Nothing in this opinion should cast doubt on an employer’s obligation under the ADA to make reasonable accommodations that enable disabled employees to perform the essential functions of their jobs," Tymkovich wrote. "But employers have no obligation under the ADA to accommodate disabled employees for problems they face outside the workplace unrelated to the essential job functions of their positions or privileges of employment merely because they are disabled."
The case is Unrein v. PHC-Fort Morgan, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.