FAST FACTS:
- William R. Lucero became the presiding disciplinary judge for Colorado in 2004 and retired at the end of May
- As the second PDJ in the state's history, he heard cases involving allegations of attorney misconduct, as prosecuted by the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel
- Lucero grew up in Pueblo and received his law degree from the University of Denver in 1972
- From his graduation until the Supreme Court appointed him as PDJ, he was a prosecutor at the state and federal levels
Colorado Politics: When did you decide to become a lawyer?
William Lucero: It would have been my senior year in college. My career plan at that time was to be a teacher. I completed my student teaching at a high school in Pueblo and applied for jobs in Pueblo to get a teaching position and was not receiving any responses.
I discovered later that I had a very negative response from the college about my ability to even speak the English language. By that time I was married and my wife and I had a child, and I desperately needed a job.
Just before that year, in 1968, my brother was killed in Vietnam. It was a tough time for me and I was struggling with how to deal with that. My grandmother and grandfather told me about an opportunity to go to law school. It was something I never considered. The dean of the University of Denver law school was making an effort for more Hispanic representation at the time. Long story short, I went to DU law school.
CP: You mentioned there were doubts about your ability to speak English. Where did those come from?
Lucero: One of the professors at my student teaching class in college. It turned out after I was accepted to law school I got several offers to teach. And I already made a turn in the other direction. The bottom line is I never anticipated becoming a lawyer. My life dream was to become a high school football and wrestling coach..
CP: Can you trace your path to me from graduating law school to becoming the presiding disciplinary judge?
Lucero: There were a number of programs that were made available to students to practice law. (Gov.) Dick Lamm was a professor at DU at the time, so was (prominent Democrat) Howard Gelt. They had a practice program there for students who thought maybe they wanted to be trial lawyers. That's what I thought I wanted to do.
We had a legal aid office in Five Points. From the office we would represent indigent defendants in misdemeanor cases in various counties throughout the metro area. Before I graduated from law school I applied to get a job at the Denver District Attorney's Office.
At that time, (future Judge) Gary Jackson was a deputy DA. Gary and I were the first Black and brown faces in the DA's office. The first team picture that I was in for the DA's office — to give you some context, Justice Neil Gorsuch's mother (and future U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator), Anne Gorsuch, I'm right next to her in the team picture. Gary was the only Black person and I was the only brown person in that office.
Then I went to the U.S. attorney's office. While I was there I prosecuted white-collar crime. And during this whole time, the Colorado Supreme Court's grievance committee was the predecessor to the system we have now for lawyer regulation.
Our system shifted from an all-voluntary system to the system we have today with the PDJ (in 1999), with a paid judge. Under that old system, it was all volunteers, so you can imagine when a lawyer has a busy practice and they have cases that need their attention, the first case they give attention to is probably not the one they're doing volunteer work in.
CP: So how did that affect the attorney discipline system?
Lucero: There was delays of up to two years. Part of the problem was under that old system, the discipline wasn't imposed until the Supreme Court issued a final opinion. And that could take years.
The other criticism was the inconsistency of the sanctions imposed. There were three different panels that received complaints from citizens. They had a limited number of staff to investigate (the complaints). Once they decided there was probable cause or good cause to go forward with a case, the case would be sent over to a second committee to adjudicate it. That took a long time.
The solution to it was to make a presiding disciplinary judge who would make all the decisions. At that time there was some pushback from the profession. The system that was in place for years and years and years relied upon the "deans," so to speak, of the legal profession. And they had some turf that they ruled upon for years. Other than the fact the cases were delayed and sometimes inconsistent, they did a remarkable job.
There was some modification: Rather than having a just a presiding disciplinary judge decide cases, they decided to include lawyers on the hearing board that would sit with the presiding disciplinary judge and, in addition to that, citizens who are not lawyers sit on the hearing panels.
I was a state and federal prosecutor and I always wanted to be a judge, and when the opportunity came up I put my name in.
CP: Our readers include lawyers and judges, but there are also plenty of people who are not connected to the legal profession. Can you explain to someone from the general public why the work of the presiding disciplinary judge matters?
Lucero: The Supreme Court's made many pronouncements and decisions over the years that the primary purpose of the regulatory system, including the presiding disciplinary judge, is to protect the public from lawyers who aren't doing their job — meaning not abiding by the rules of professional conduct
Nowadays, it's extremely important to build confidence in our government. And part of our government is the judicial system. I can tell you, in dealing with citizens who've participated in the hearing board process, those citizens who sit and hear a case understand the importance being part of that process.
CP: How do citizens actually get to sit on the panels? Is it like a jury summons where you get a letter in the mail?
Lucero: It's unique. We don't have a jury pool. One of the first things that I did when I became the presiding disciplinary judge is I wrote to the chief judge of various districts in Colorado and I asked them to please provide me with names of citizens they knew and lawyers that were professional, respected in their communities and would be willing to volunteer. And I got a pretty good response.
There's no automatic process for it. While I was PDJ, I would recruit people. Their names are vetted. Then the Supreme Court appoints people to the hearing board process. It's not like the mail goes out and you get a little notice that you're selected.
Unfortunately, most of the time when the cases are heard, that hearing board is all lawyers. It's me and two lawyers. What would be ideal would be to have a presiding disciplinary judge, a member of the public and a lawyer.
CP: How does a non-lawyer apply to participate?
Lucero: What I would suggest is to write directly to the PDJ, Bryon Large. They can just put a resume in there and say they're interested in participating. During the pandemic, we had hearings remotely for almost two years. One of the things that might be a problem for some people geographically is, if they're in Grand Junction or Durango or Fort Morgan, it might be difficult for them to actually come and sit in court (in Denver).
CP: Can you give me an example of a typical matter that might come before the PDJ?
Lucero: I would have to say that the root of the problem, and we see this an awful lot, is a lack of communication. The lawyers just aren't answering the clients. In some instances, it gets to the point where the client says, "I don't want you as my lawyer anymore. I want my retainer back." And the lawyer hasn't done much or the client doesn't know much about what has been done, and that's why they're complaining.
The law is real clear and should be clear to anyone who's not a lawyer — the money a client gives you is not yours until you earn it. That can result in the lawyer losing their license. More often than not, it's a lack of good record keeping. That's a different situation, namely the state of mind of the lawyer. In my experience as PDJ, there are more mistakes made by lawyers than outright fraud.
CP: There are a lot of occupations that don't involve bringing a worker before a statewide tribunal when they're accused of wrongdoing. It doesn't happen with journalists or artists or retail workers. If they do something wrong, their employer disciplines them or fires them. What is different about the legal profession that requires something like the PDJ?
Lucero: You go to a lawyer, that lawyer has literally, in some instances, your life in their hands. What the Supreme Court does when they allow someone to be a lawyer and give them what I consider to be the privilege to practice law, there's a quid pro quo there: You go out and you do no harm. You try to do good. And the consequence to people can be devastating.
CP: In your experience, how do lawyers view the presiding disciplinary judge? In my mind, you're kind of like the human resources director and that's not really a position a lot of people feel warmly about. Is there any truth to that comparison?
Lucero: You're right, there is not a warm and fuzzy feeling about the presiding disciplinary judge or attorney regulation. I would go out and speak to bar associations and DA's offices and speak to the importance of ethics and professionalism as lawyers. I was once doing a CLE, a continuing legal education, about ethics in Salida. I wanted to confirm the dates with the chair of the bar association in Salida and he wasn't available. His secretary says, "May I take a message?" I said, "Certainly, please tell so-and-so that Judge Lucero called."
Later on when I went to Salida, I had lunch with this chairperson. He said, "Do you know what it did to me to get this message? That I got a call from the presiding disciplinary judge," immediately thinking it was something negative and something to be feared.
A lot of people when they are introduced to me say, "Pleasure to meet you, Judge. I hope I never see you again."
CP: From what you know about how other states handle attorney discipline, is Colorado's system the norm or does it differ in meaningful ways?
Lucero: For a long time, Colorado was the only state that had a presiding disciplinary judge like what we have, the whole system that we have. Arizona has followed suit and Oregon has a modified system, but most jurisdictions are like what Colorado used to be.
One of the reasons other jurisdictions won't do what Colorado does is because it's expensive. They can get everything done with volunteers. The deans of the profession, so to speak, are very respected people.
Colorado probably would have never changed but for the fact that Justice Michael Bender became a Supreme Court justice. He was a lawyer in private practice who represented many, many respondents — lawyers who were charged in the disciplinary system — and he saw many flaws. I don't think there's the energy or the desire or I haven't seen it so far in other jurisdictions to be wiling to say, "OK, we'll need to be willing to increase our budget and pay a PDJ."
CP: During your time as presiding disciplinary judge, were there trends in the types of cases that you saw? Did certain complaints become more common or less common over time?
Lucero: When I first started, the cases were what I would call relatively simple and straightforward. Most decisions were made in a hearing and most hearings would last one day or two days. What I saw as a trend generally is the complexity of the cases is increasing.
There are a number of lawyers, and I think some of them were in Colorado, who were encouraging or arguing in court that the (2020 presidential) election was stolen. Their evidence of that was zilch, basically. That's an issue the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel may end up having to look at, if the lawyer is licensed in Colorado. So cases like that can be very complex. There were a couple of times we had oil and gas cases.
A lot of law students want to clerk for an appellate judge — Supreme Court or Court of Appeals or federal 10th Circuit. That's great experience because you learn how to write and you learn a lot about written advocacy. Some people want to go and work as a clerk for a district court judge that hears cases. And that's wonderful for hearing in-court advocacy on your feet — the kind of advocacy that led me to want to become a trial lawyer.
And in the presiding disciplinary judge's court, you get both. Here's the other nuance to it: It might be a divorce case. It might be an oil and gas case. It might be an election fraud case. Those are the facts in which the case takes place. But there's also the overlay of how are the rules of professional conduct implicated in these cases? Then you have to write an opinion. Those cases provide guidelines for lawyers in how they should conduct themselves.
CP: Are you allowed to say whether any 2020 election cases came to the PDJ in your final months there?
Lucero: That's still percolating. I think Rudy Giuliani has been temporarily suspended in New York. Nothing like that has ever reached the presiding disciplinary judge here.
It doesn't have to be that issue. Anytime a lawyer takes a position in court that they know or should know not to be true, it becomes an issue. Lawyers shouldn't do that. I understand completely that lawyers have to be zealous in representing their clients, but the other side of the issue is a responsibility, as an officer of the court, to the judicial system and the legal profession.
CP: Finally, what advice did you give your successor, Bryon Large?
Lucero: I didn't really have to give him much recommendation. He worked in the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel as a prosecutor for about six years and appeared in my court. He knew how we litigated cases.
One of the big issues with the presiding disciplinary judge is maintaining independence. That's so crucial. When I go out and speak to groups about the presiding disciplinary position — at one point when I was going to national conventions with the National Council of Lawyer Disciplinary Boards, they see my name tag and see "William Lucero, Presiding Disciplinary Judge of Colorado." They look at it and say, "Oh, you work for (the head of the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel)."
We need to demonstrate, no, that would be like having the DA in Denver go over to Mike Martinez, who's the chief judge (of the Denver District Court), and say, "I'm your boss and here's what you're gonna do." There's gotta be that separation between not only the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel but with attorneys who represent respondent lawyers.
Even though you work for the Supreme Court, you have to be doing your work independent of them. I can't just be rubber stamping what they want done. I told Bryon there are going to be some lonely days. It's not like a district court position where you've got a tough issue and you walk down the hall and you talk to your colleagues and you share. That's very much the culture in most jurisdictions. You have that camaraderie and you can share and it's OK.
You don't have that here.
