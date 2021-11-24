The proponents of a ballot initiative that would enact a small, temporary tax rate reduction if approved by voters are taking the unusual step of asking the Colorado Supreme Court to decide that a newly-enacted transparency law for ballot measures should not apply to their proposal.
Although they are not asking the court to declare House Bill 1321, titled "Voter Transparency In Ballot Measures," unconstitutional, Suzanne Taheri and Michael Fields believe the legislation to revamp ballot initiative titles interferes with the state constitution's requirement of a clear title for voters to read.
The Title Board last month set a ballot title for Initiative #46, whose designated representatives are Taheri and Fields. The measure would lower sales and use tax rates in 2023 and 2024, amounting to a nearly $30 million reduction in total. Their objection to the ballot title, however, takes aim at the Title Board's statement that Initiative #46 will "reduce funding for state expenditures that include but are not limited to health and human services programs, K-12 education, and corrections and judicial operations."
The proponents that is false. There will be no reduction in spending, and the only thing their initiative will affect are the anticipated refunds owed to Coloradans under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
"We're just saying under this particular set of circumstances, you cannot set a title like that and still be in compliance with the constitution," said Taheri.
The state constitution mandates that ballot initiatives pertain to a single subject, clearly expressed through its title. The three-member Title Board is responsible for setting a ballot title that is brief yet encompasses all central features of a ballot measure.
But board members recognized the novel situation the General Assembly had created with HB1321. The law requires ballot titles for tax-cutting measures to identify the three largest areas of spending that will be cut should the initiative pass. Taheri and Fields argued against including that language for Initiative #46 because it would only affect the size of TABOR refunds and not government programming.
"The Title Board is attempting to meet both the requirements of the statute and the requirements of the constitution," said Julie Pelegrin, a board member representing the Office of Legislative Legal Services.
The ballot title is now on appeal to the Supreme Court and Initiative #46's proponents are blaming the legislature for forcing the Title Board to inaccurately describe the effect of their proposal.
Because the $29.7 million tax rate reduction would only take a bite out of the projected $2.2 billion TABOR refunds, "the Court should strike the legislative mandate for specific language to be added to the title of this initiative," wrote Taheri.
The Colorado Attorney General's Office, which is defending the Title Board's actions, pointed to the concession the board made by adding to the ballot title that Initiative #46, while affecting state spending, could alternatively apply to TABOR refunds.
"By its plain terms, the title states that the measure will cut funding for state expenditures or cut the size of a TABOR refund. Read as a whole, the title is not confusing," wrote Assistant Attorney General Michael Kotlarczyk.
HB1321 passed the General Assembly this year along party lines, with Democrats arguing that it was only fair to give voters notice of the impact a tax reduction would have on services. They portrayed it as a counterbalance to the 1992 TABOR amendment, which prescribes the information voters must see about proposed tax increases in ballot titles.
Republicans accused the party in power of trying to dissuade voters from approving tax-cutting measures.
"The first thing they’re gonna be told is all the damage you’re going to be doing to a government program, whereas what people are actually looking for in measures is: What’s it going to do to their taxes?" said Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City.
Lawmakers in committee heard from several witnesses testifying in full support of the measure, including Kristi Hargrove of Crested Butte.
"As a lifelong Republican, I believe in governmental transparency and accountability," she said. "I’m here to urge each and every one of you to vote in support of HB1321 to give voters a full picture when they cast their ballot."
No one raised the scenario the proponents of Initiative #46 are now facing: What happens if voters receive information about a ballot initiative that suggests one thing will happen, when the likely outcome is another?
Taheri and Fields were also the proponents for two unsuccessful ballot initiatives this year related to taxation and spending. They are not challenging HB1321's constitutionality, but they hope the court instead will find a way to decide the new law does not apply to Initiative #46 because it compromises the clarity of the ballot title.
"If they just affirm it without any explanation, that puts us in a bit of an awkward position in determining what they were affirming. Were they affirming it was a clear title? Or were they affirming the statute overrides the clear title [requirement]?" said Taheri. "I hope they render a full opinion so we can know what they mean, one way or the other."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.