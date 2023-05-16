Gov. Jared Polis praised last week's decision of the U.S. Supreme Court that upheld the ability of states to enact laws governing the treatment of livestock.
In National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, the pork industry challenged a California law, enacted by ballot initiative, to require producers of meat and egg products to comply with certain practices, notably requirements to provide more space to egg-laying hens and pigs, in order to sell in the state. The Supreme Court upheld the law as constitutional by 5-4.
"This suit was an economic threat to Colorado’s ability to advance laws supported by our communities that protect animal welfare, reflect our values, and keep our farmers competitive," Polis said in a statement, adding that the decision would "help protect Colorado consumers and egg producers."
The governor referred to a 2020 law, whose provisions began to take effect earlier this year, requiring operators who produce eggs in large quantities to move toward a cage-free system by 2025, with at least one square foot of space per hen. The egg industry estimated it would cost more than $100 million to comply with the new standards.
Polis' office further stated that he applauds the Supreme Court's recognition of "a state’s ability to regulate commerce within its own borders."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.