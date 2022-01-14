Fresh from outlining his agenda before the General Assembly, Gov. Jared Polis this afternoon appointed scores of individuals to boards and commissions, notably new members of the Air Quality Commission, judicial nominating commissions and the Towing Task Force, which recommends towing rates to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.
Polis also appointed William Moller as district judge of the 4th Judicial District, a position that opened up when he picked Judge Timothy Schutz to fill a vacancy on the Court of Appeals. Moller served as a district court magistrate in the district.
He also picked nearly 100 individuals in December to join boards and commissions, including new members of the Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System.
The governor's full list of recent appointments - and in some cases, reappointments - is below.
Air Quality Control Commission
For terms expiring January 31, 2023:
Sergio Guerra of Lakewood, Colorado, a person with appropriate technical and scientific experience, and a Republican, occasioned by the resignation of Michael Ogletree of Denver, Colorado, appointed;
Jon Slutsky of Wellington, Colorado, a person with appropriate agricultural experience, and an Unaffiliate, occasioned by the resignation of Charles George Grobe of Craig, Colorado, appointed.
Cherry Creek Basin Water Quality Authority
For terms expiring August 01, 2025:
Margaret Medellin of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a member with a background in or professional training regarding water quality issues, appointed;
John McCarty of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of sportspersons or recreational organizations with members who use the reservoir, reappointed;
Christopher Lewis of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of sportspersons or recreational organizations with members who use the reservoir, reappointed.
Colorado Human Trafficking Council
For terms expiring December 31, 2022:
Brooke Byrd of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a regional or city-wide human trafficking task force or coalition, occasioned by the resigantioin of Elisa Rahn of Denver, Colorado, appointed;
Michelle Sunkel of Grand Junction, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a college or university department that conducts research on human trafficking, occasioned by the resignation of Cassandra Gonzalez of Longmont, Colorado, appointed;
For a term expiring December 31, 2023:
Corinthiah Brown of Aurora, COlorado, to serve as a former victim of human trafficking for sexual servitude, occassioned by the resignation of Jill Brogdon of Aurora, Colorado, appointed;
Fffective January 1, 2022, for terms expiring December 31, 2025:
Christian Gardner-Wood of Westminster, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a statewide organization of district attorneys, reappointed;
Diana Goldberg of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a child advocacy center, reappointed;
Nhu-Minh Le of Aurora, Colorado, to serve as a representative of an organization that provides direct services to victims of human trafficking, reappointed;
Patricia Medige of Denver, Colorado, toe serve as a representative from a statewide immigrant rights organization, reappointed;
Steven Ramirez of Littleton, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a nonprofit organization that facilitates the treatment or housing of human trafficking victims, reappointed;
Hava Simmons of Severance, Colorado, to serve as a member who provides child welfare services for a county department of social services, reappointed.
Colorado Wildlife Habitat Stamp Committee
For a term expiring December 31, 2025:
James Travis Black of Grand Junction, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the Division of Parks and Wildlife who is also a wildlife biologist, appointed.
eHealth Commission
For terms expiring February 1, 2023:
Amy Bhikha of Littleton, Colorado, to serve as the designee of the Governor’s Office of Information Technology, occasioned by the resignation of Anthony Martinez of Aurora, Colorado, appointed;
Patrick Damian Gordon of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of health insurance providers, occasioned by the resignation of David Mok-Lamme of Grand Junction, Colorado, appointed;
Camille Harding of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of health insurance providers, occasioned by the resignation of Perry May of Broomfield, Colorado, appointed;
Fffective February 1, 2022 for terms expiring February 1, 2025:
Toni Baruti of Aurora, Colorado, to serve a representative of primary health providers, appointed;
Parrish Steinbrecher of Denver, Colorado, to serve as the designee of the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, appointed;
Michael Archuleta of Trinidad, Colorado, to serve as a representative of non-profit, health IT related community organizations, reappointed;
Rachel Dixon of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a member with expertise in digital health, reappointed;
Kevin Stansbury of Hugo, Colorado, to serve as a member with expertise in health care quality measures, reappointed.
Judicial Nominating Commissions
First Judicial District Nominating Commission
Effective January 1, 2022 for a term expiring December 31, 2026:
Tracy Schroeder of Littleton, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as an Unaffiliate from Jefferson County, appointed.
Second Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
Effective January 1, 2022 for a term expiring December 31, 2026:
Megan Garnett of Denver, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as a Democrat from Denver County, appointed.
Third Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
Effective January 1, 2022 for a term expiring December 31, 2026:
Sisto Mazza of Trinidad, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as a Democrat from Las Animas County, appointed.
Fourth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
Effective January 1, 2022 for a term expiring December 31, 2026:
Michael Allen of Colorado Springs, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as an Unaffiliate from El Paso County, appointed.
Fifth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
For terms expiring December 31, 2027:
Phyllis Adams of Idaho Springs, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, an Unaffiliate and a member from Clear Creek County, appointed;
Sarah Thorsteinson of Breckenridge, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, an Unaffiliate, and a member from Summit County, appointed
For a term expiring December 31, 2026:
Karen McCarthy of Leadville, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as an Unaffiliate from Lake County, appointed.
Seventh Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
For terms expiring December 31, 2027:
Alvin Lutz of Lake City, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, a Republican, and a member from Hinsdale County, appointed;
Paul Major of Telluride, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, a Democrat, and a member from San Miguel County, appointed;
David Inouye of Hotchkiss, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, a Democrat, and a member from Delta County, appointed.
Eighth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
For a term expiring December 31, 2026:
Kimberly Baker Medina of Fort Collins, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as a Democrat from Larimer County, appointed.
Ninth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
For a term expiring December 31, 2026:
Samuel Crary of Carbondale, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as a Democrat from Garfield County, appointed.
Eleventh Judicial District Court Nominating Commission
For a term expiring December 31, 2026:
Randy Canney of Salida, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as a Democrat from Chaffee County, appointed.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
For terms expiring December 31, 2026:
Lance Clark of Wiley, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as a Republican from Prowers County, appointed;
Darla Specht of Lamar, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as a Republican from Prowers County, appointed.
Sixteenth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
For a term expiring December 31, 2027:
Donald Davis of La Junta, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, a Republican, and as a member from Otero County, appointed;
For a term expiring December 31, 2026:
James Tutchton of Hasty, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as an Unaffiliate from Bent County, appointed.
Eighteenth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
For a term expiring December 31, 2026:
Emily Valdez of Centennial, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as a Democrat from Arapahoe County, appointed.
Nineteenth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
For terms expiring December 31, 2027:
Annette Martinez of Windsor, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as an Unaffiliate from Weld County, appointed;
Solomon Little Owl of Greeley, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as a Democrat from Weld County, appointed.
Twentieth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
For a term expiring December 31, 2027:
Tejwant Mangat of Lafayette, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as a Democrat from Boulder County, appointed.
Twenty-First Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
For a term expiring December 31, 2026:
Daniella Correa Shively of Grand Junction, Colorado, to serve as an attorney and as an Unaffiliate from Mesa County, appointed;
For a term expiring December 31, 2027:
David Combs of Clifton, Colorado, to serve as an Unaffiliate and as a non-attorney from Mesa County, appointed.
Twenty-Second Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission
For a term expiring December 31, 2027:
Clarissa Feuilly of Cortez, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as a Republican from Montezuma County, appointed.
Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission
For a term expiring December 31, 2027:
Paul WIggins of Peyton, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, a Democrat, and a member from El Paso County, appointed.
State Medical Assistance and Services Advisory Council
The Council assists the Dept. of Health Care Policy and Financing in the preparation and implementation of a comprehensive medical plan for low-income families.
For terms expiring November 12, 2025:
Diane Ream, PhD, RN of Aurora, Colorado, to serve as a professional nurse, appointed;
Christopher David Newman, MBA, PA-C of Aurora, Colorado, to serve as a representative of hospitals, reappointed.
State Agricultural Commission
For terms expiring March 1, 2025
David Black of Yuma, Colorado, a Democrat, from the Second Agricultural District, appointed;
Simon Martinez of Dolores, Colorado, a Republican, from the Fourth Agricultural District, to serve as a member from the State at-large, appointed;
Roberto Meza of Brighton, Colorado, a Democrat, from the First Agricultural District, appointed;
Nick Trainor of Watkins, Colorado, an Unaffiliate, from the First Agricultural District, to serve as a member from the State at-large, appointed.
State Board of Nursing
For a term expiring July 1, 2025:
Gaylon Washington of Aurora, Colorado, a licensed practical nurse professional member, occasioned by the resignation of Michael Dachel of Colorado Springs, Colorado, appointed.
State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education
Effective December 31, 2021 for terms expiring December 31, 2025:
Ross Dueber of Colorado Springs, Colorado, to serve as a Republican from the Fifth Congressional District, appointed;
Karen McNeil-Miller of Centennial, Colorado, to serve as a Democrat from the Sixth Congressional District, appointed.
State Board of Health
For a term expiring March 1, 2023:
Lisa Neal-Graves of Parker, COlorado, a resident of the Fourth Congressional District and a Democrat, occasioned by the resignation of Kendall Alexander of Greeley, Colorado, appointed;
For terms expiring March 1, 2025:
Stacy Robin Green of Boulder, Colorado, a resident of the Second Congressional District and an Unaffiliate, to serve as a member at-large, appointed;
Stan VanderWerf of El Paso, Colorado, a resident of the Fifth Congressional District and a Republican, to serve as a county commissioner, appointed;
Patricia Hammon of Eagle, Colorado, a resident of the Third Congressional District and a Democrat, reappointed;
Daniel Pastula of Denver, Colorado, a resident of the First Congressional District and an Unaffiliate, to serve as a member at-large, reappointed;
Shawn Turk of Centennial, Colorado, a resident of the Sixth Congressional District and a Democrat, reappointed.
Towing Task Force
For terms expiring December 30, 2023:
John Connolly of Arvada, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a towing association within the state with experience in consensual towing, appointed;
Trevor Forbes of Englewood, Colorado, to serve as a representative of non-consensual towing carriers, appointed;
Robert Hill of Arvada, Colorado, to serve as a representative of an association of motor carriers within Colorado as consumers of towing services, appointed;
Dr. Michael Peirce of Boulder, Colorado, to serve as a representative of mobile home owners in the state, appointed;
Nathan Riley of Lakewood, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the Public Utilities Commission, appointed;
For terms expiring December 30, 2025:
Nicole Bailey of Golden, Colorado, to serve as a representative of common interest communities, appointed;
Nichole Lawless of Pueblo, Colorado, to serve as a representative of communities that might be disproportionately affected by non-consensual towing, appointed;
Andrea Chiriboga-Flor of Aurora, Colorado, to serve as a representative of communities that might be disproportionately affected by non-consensual towing, appointed;
James Howes of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of insurance companies within the state, appointed;
Gregory Prunsky of Colorado Springs, Colorado, to serve as a representative of local law enforcement agencies, appointed;
Charles Rich of Lakewood, Colorado, to serve as a representative of consumers of towing services, appointed;
JoyAnn Ruscha of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of people with disabilities, appointed.
