Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday appointed Cynthia A. McKedy to the 4th Judicial District Court.
McKedy, who previously served as deputy district attorney and now runs her own law firm, fills a judicial vacancy on the El Paso County Court in the 4th Judicial District.
She will replace Judge Doug Miles, who will officially vacate the office on Feb. 27.
McKedy is owner and partner at Anaya McKedy, P.C., a position she held since 2012. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado in 1993 and her law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 1996.
