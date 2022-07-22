Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters on Thursday night surrendered to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, was booked and released after posting $1,000 bond, the sheriff's office confirmed to Colorado Politics on Friday.

She was booked at 9:22 p.m. and released at 10:22 p.m. after posting the bond, per the sheriff's office.

The Mesa County District Attorney's office said they would not have an update on the latest violation until Monday, as DA Dan Rubinstein is out of the country until then.

The arrest comes after the Fruita Police Department on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Peters for allegedly violating the terms of her bond, as well as violation of a protective order.

The violation stems from an email Peters sent to 62 county clerks, telling them she would request a hand recount of the June 28 GOP primary results for Colorado Secretary of State.

One of those counties was Mesa County. Peters was prohibited from having any contact with anyone in the county clerk's office, both as a condition of her $25,000 bond and from the terms of a protective order issued earlier this year.

An affidavit filed to support the arrest warrant said that Peters sent an email to Brandi Bantz, the county director of elections, at 2:44 a.m. on July 20. The email was sent from Peters' Mesa County email address and stated that as a candidate, Peters was going forward with a request for a hand recount in "selected counties." According to the Colorado County Clerks Association, only Fremont and Weld counties did not get that request.

Bantz reported the email both to the Fruita Police Department and to the District Attorney's office.

Peters was warned by Mesa County Judge Matthew Barrett just a week ago not to violate the terms of her bond again.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.