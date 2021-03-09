Officers searched a residence, where they found drugs and arrested the occupant of the home. The only problem? The person who gave them authorization to search did not live there, as officers believed.
But on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court declined to suppress the drug evidence, ruling that law enforcement had acted reasonably.
In March 2019, parole officers arrived at a Colorado Springs home where they encountered Susan Damico, who was on parole. Earlier in the month, Damico had updated her address in the parolee-monitoring database, as she was in the process of changing residences. However, the residence where officers found her was still the home of her boyfriend, Aaron Peluso, which Damico would not formally move into until the end of April.
As part of her parole conditions, officers could search her, her residence and her vehicle without a warrant. But Damico had neglected to tell them the residence was not yet hers, and that she was only visiting Peluso. With Damico and her parole officer in the front yard, other officers entered the home and found Peluso. They also found drugs and drug paraphernalia, and subsequently arrested Peluso.
Peluso attempted to suppress the evidence from his home and an admission to officers during the drive to jail that he had been using methamphetamine.
“Peluso is not contesting the right of parole to search the home of Damico,” wrote his attorney, Earl W. Cook Jr., in a brief to the Supreme Court. “Peluso is contesting the mistaken and unreasonable belief by parole officers that Damico resided at his home.”
In El Paso County District Court, Damico’s parole officer, Brook Hathaway, testified he believed officers had the authority to search Peluso’s home, as he was required to do within 30 days of a parolee’s move. He reasoned the search was valid because Damico and Peluso were romantically involved, Damico had updated her address and Damico never mentioned during the encounter that she was not a resident.
District Court Judge Marcus Henson agreed to suppress the drugs and paraphernalia, saying there was no evidence to conclude Damico lived at the home, or that she had any time to explain her living situation before the search commenced. Prosecutors in the Fourth Judicial District appealed directly to the Supreme Court.
“Hathaway was reasonable in believing that Damico had actual authority to consent to the search of the house where Peluso lived,” a brief from then-District Attorney Daniel H. May argued to the court. May’s office also contended there was no evidence that Peluso objected to the search.
The Fourth Amendment prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures. Although a warrant is generally required, police may search a home if one resident consents. However, if another resident of the home is physically present and objects to the search more or less simultaneously, law enforcement cannot proceed.
Writing for the Supreme Court, Justice Melissa Hart disagreed with Henson, finding it reasonable for the parole officer to believe Damico could consent to the search of a residence that was not actually hers. In other words, Damico’s permission was all the police needed to conduct the search.
“Peluso argues that he was not given the opportunity to object. But once the officers reasonably believed they were searching Damico’s residence pursuant to the terms of her parole agreement, there was no reason to give Peluso an opportunity to object,” Hart wrote in the Court's opinion. “Because Peluso was asleep in his bedroom and concedes that the search had already commenced when officers first made contact with him, he ‘los[t] out’ on the opportunity to make an effective objection.”
M. Colin Bresee, a criminal defense attorney in Denver, believed the Supreme Court arrived at the correct decision because Peluso's home appeared to at least be Damico's part-time residence, and would consequently be subject to a search.
"Even though everybody's agreeing she wasn't fully living there, she was 'slightly' present, which you can't be," he said. "If you're searching someone's home, somebody inside can't say, 'I object,' and this person didn't object and is claiming they should have. I think the lower court got it wrong and I think Justice Hart has it actually 100% right."
Bresee added: "I know as a defense attorney, that's not the answer I should give. But it's the truth."
The case is People v. Peluso.
