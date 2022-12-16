A Brighton woman who worked for 15 years as a nurse after graduating from the Community College of Denver may sue the school for its representation that she never received a degree, a career-altering allegation that reportedly plunged her into unemployment and foreclosure.
The state's Court of Appeals earlier this month reversed a decision by a Denver judge, who tossed Justine Salazar's lawsuit upon concluding Colorado's governmental immunity law precluded her from seeking any relief against CCD.
"We want her degree. That’s what we want," her attorney, Zachary S. Westerfield, told a three-judge appellate panel during oral arguments last month.
According to her lawsuit, Salazar attended CCD from 1998 to 2003, graduating with an associate's degree in nursing. She then obtained her license from the Colorado Board of Nursing and worked at several facilities for the next 15 years without incident.
In 2018, Salazar applied to work at a Pueblo hospital. This time, CCD's registrar's office said during a background check that although Salazar was "continuously enrolled" at the school, "Our records do not show a graduation date or degree award." The statement prompted a complaint to the Board of Nursing, which in turn suspended her license.
"Ms. Salazar lived what many people have nightmares about — that she did not graduate from college, even though she did, in fact, graduate from college," Westerfield wrote, elaborating that the revelation caused her to lose her job, her health insurance and resulted in foreclosure proceedings.
Salazar sued CCD for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and "promissory estoppel," a legal claim someone can make when they reasonably relied on a promise, to their eventual detriment.
In March of last year, District Court Judge Shelley I. Gilman dismissed the lawsuit. She cited the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act, which generally shields public entities from liability lawsuits that involve a harm under the law — or could involve one. Gilman believed Salazar's claims could fall under the category of defamation because CCD's statements about her non-graduation "tended to harm plaintiff's reputation."
Therefore, the CGIA barred Salazar's lawsuit. On appeal, some members of the appellate panel scratched their heads at that logic.
"I am a little bit confused how this morphed into the defamation," Judge Stephanie Dunn said.
The judges also puzzled over the question of whether Salazar actually had a degree. In the trial court, CCD initially denied she did, but accepted for the sake of argument that her degree was valid. Yet on appeal, CCD continued its denial.
"The record is not entirely clear that she did complete all the requirements in order to graduate," said Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth L. Phillips.
"But you stipulated to that," Judge Timothy J. Schutz reminded her.
Salazar argued CCD's statement about her non-graduation did not amount to defamation. Instead, it ran counter to the "bargained for exchange" that involves a student paying tuition and receiving an education culminating in a degree. The damage to Salazar stemmed from that contract, not from the law, Westerfield argued.
CCD, on the other hand, insisted that no such contract exists between students and schools.
"Salazar has never produced an express contract between the parties nor provided any evidence of a contract on the terms that she alleges," wrote Phillips, "specifically that the college agreed to: (1) award Salazar a degree in exchange for tuition and completion of certain requirements; (2) maintain her academic files in perpetuity; and (3) inform third parties in 2018 that she graduated in 2003."
The appellate panel ultimately found Gilman correctly dismissed Salazar's breach of contract claim, believing her complaint, at its core, involved the false information CCD told her potential employer and the nursing board about her non-graduation. Such conduct could amount to defamation, rather than breaking a contractual term.
However, the panel agreed Salazar had a viable claim for promissory estoppel. CCD had allegedly promised to grant her a degree if she completed the requirements, and she relied on that promise to work as a nurse.
"Salazar asserts that CCD breached the terms of the parties’ bargained-for exchange," wrote Judge Matthew D. Grove in the Dec. 1 opinion. Because the parties disputed the nature of the promise, the appellate panel returned the case to the trial court for further proceedings.
The case is Salazar v. Community College of Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.