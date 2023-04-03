Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government.
The newest federal judge for Colorado is officially sworn in, bringing the district court bench back to full strength, plus the state Supreme Court will reconvene this week for oral arguments.
Gallagher takes the bench
• Days after winning confirmation in the U.S. Senate, U.S. District Court Judge Gordon P. Gallagher was sworn in to Colorado's seven-member federal trial court last week. The court had been mum about where Gallagher, a Western Slope resident, would do his job. Now we have an answer: Gallagher's duty station will be in Grand Junction.
• Gallagher is the Biden administration's fourth appointee to Colorado's district court. The previous appointees, all women, were "firsts" in one way or another. Gallagher continues that streak by being the first federal district judge to ever be stationed outside of Denver, according to the court clerk.
• "Judge Gallagher's civil docket will be comprised of civil cases across the district; his criminal docket will be comprised of primarily cases that originate on the Western Slope (Grand Junction and Durango)," the court announced on its website.
• Colorado once again has returned to its full roster of seven active judges. In just over two months, another vacancy is scheduled to arise once Judge Raymond P. Moore steps down from active service. The nomination of his successor, U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews, is awaiting action in the Senate Judiciary Committee, but there are currently no hearings advertised for judicial nominations.
State Supreme Court comes back to town
• For the first time in a while, the Colorado Supreme Court's monthly oral argument schedule contains more than a trickle of cases. Six appeals are on the docket for Tuesday and Wednesday, reflecting a variety of criminal law issues and one consequential aspect of civil law:
Aurora Public Schools et al. v. A.S. et al.: In 2021, the legislature permitted victims of past child sex abuse to sue their perpetrators or the institutions that harbored them, even if the statute of limitations has long expired. Some people warned at the time that a backwards-looking law was unconstitutional, and the Supreme Court will determine if that's true.
Cristobal Garcia v. People: A man was convicted of attempted extreme indifference murder, which required proof that he acted with "universal malice." The law doesn't define that term, no other state uses it in their laws and the trial judge didn't give a definition to jurors. The Supreme Court will answer whether "universal malice" requires explanation.
People v. McLaughlin: Prosecutors selectively edited a video of a man's arrest to make it seem as if he was the drunk driver who crashed a vehicle. In reality, the parts edited out, which jurors didn't see, featured the defendant claiming another person was the driver. The question is whether jurors should have had the complete picture of what happened.
People v. Vanderpauye: The Supreme Court will answer whether a defendant's own statement at the time of an alleged sex assault, which made it seem as if he had the victim's consent, should have been allowed as evidence at his trial.
Rafael Garcia v. People: There is no question the defendant killed a man in Mesa County in 1989. He fled to Mexico, was tried and acquitted there, but was tried and convicted when he returned to Colorado. Does the prohibition on double jeopardy mean his conviction is invalid?
Pellegrin v. People: This case questions when a lesser criminal offense (harassment) is part of a more serious offense (stalking), and also whether juries must decide if a crime amounts to domestic violence, not judges.
Other Supreme Court news
• The justices signed off on a framework to allow licensed legal professionals — think registered nurses but for law — to begin representing clients on a limited basis in domestic relations matters, like divorces and custody. A lot needs to happen before these LLPs can get to work, but advocates call it a win for access to justice, given that large numbers of civil litigants are currently unrepresented across Colorado.
• By 5-1, the Supreme Court ruled that trial judges may not consider a lawyer's after-the-fact justification for removing a person of color from the jury pool, which is what their colleague, Justice Carlos A. Samour Jr., did when he was an Arapahoe County judge.
• The Supreme Court split 4-3 when interpreting the authority of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to hear contract-related disputes about royalty payments.
• The court has accepted two cases on appeal that implicate the following questions: 1.) Does the "consent" that all drivers give to a blood or breath test — written into state law — count as "consent" for the police to draw your blood without a warrant? 2.) Who owns the oil and gas rights located under a public street in Greeley (and, presumably, public streets all across the state)?
Heard on appeal
• A man convicted of beating his wife will receive a new trial, after the state's Court of Appeals ruled the defendant's prior instances of beating his wife were too dissimilar and a jury should not have heard about them.
• A Boulder County judge effectively blocked a defendant from introducing evidence that she was defending herself against a potential sexual assault. Instead, the jury convicted her of menacing. The Court of Appeals overturned the conviction.
• Months after the state Supreme Court clarified the level of proof needed for a defendant to be convicted of felony assault for spitting on a police officer, the Court of Appeals agreed a man's Pitkin County conviction didn't adhere to the new rule.
• It is constitutional for a private party with access to a defendant's electronic devices to turn over incriminating files to police to be used as evidence, the Court of Appeals ruled.
In federal news
• A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit against the leaders of a private community corrections provider in Colorado Springs who allegedly knew about security problems at the facility, yet failed to prevent a staff member from raping two women.
• On the day a man's appeal of his convictions was due to the U.S. Supreme Court, a prison employee closed the law library and prevented him from submitting his petition. A federal judge ruled the man may sue over the closure.
• A judge rejected a homeless man's constitutional challenge to Fort Collins' trespassing and public camping ordinances.
• An employee at the University of Colorado's Colorado Springs campus may sue the institution for a gender-based hostile work environment and retaliation, a judge ruled.
• Simply taking a diversity, equity and inclusion training module and worrying how others will perceive you isn't enough to establish a hostile work environment, a federal judge ruled in dismissing the lawsuit of a white ex-prison guard.
Vacancies and appointments
• The governor has appointed Magistrate Michelle A. Chostner to the Pueblo County District Court, where she will succeed retiring Chief Judge Deborah Eyler. Chostner, a former prosecutor, is the daughter of Pueblo County District Attorney Jeff Chostner.
