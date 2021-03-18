The leaders of nine legal associations in Colorado have spoken up in support of implementing equity, diversity and inclusivity training for all attorneys, in the wake of allegations that misconduct in the judiciary went unreported and uninvestigated over the years.
"Engaging current and future judges on EDI issues will move us forward as a profession for the communities we serve and help all attorneys foster better relationships with our staff, our clients, our colleagues, opposing counsel, and members of the public," the groups wrote. "Perhaps more importantly, by embracing EDI education our Supreme Court and our profession can send a message to our colleagues who experience racism, sexism, and other forms of bias: We hear you, we know it happens, and as a profession, we will not tolerate it."
The state Supreme Court will hold a public hearing on April 7 to consider a proposed rule to add legal professionalism and equity, diversity and inclusivity as topics for continuing legal education. Courses would educate lawyers about implicit bias, equitable access to resources and delivering services to diverse population.
In support of the rule are the leaders of the Colorado Bar Association, Denver Bar Association, Colorado Hispanic Bar Association, Colorado LGBT Bar Association, Asian Pacific American Bar Association, Sam Cary Bar Association, Colorado Women's Bar Association, and the South Asian Bar Association, as well as the Colorado Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.
Last month, The Denver Post and The Gazette reported that allegations of workplace impropriety and sexual misconduct went unreported within the Judicial Branch, which prompted the Supreme Court to initiate an outside investigation.
