For injuries that typically carry a substantial risk of death — like a stab wound to the neck — an assailant can only be held accountable for the actual damage they caused, even if it stops far short of death, the state Supreme Court has decided.
The case at hand required the justices to decide which scenario dictates how prosecutors charge a defendant: based on the injury itself or based on the risk that normally accompanies a certain type of injury.
But in an unusual twist, the Court also elected to reverse two decades-old decisions from the Court of Appeals that ran contrary to its rulings on the subject. The justices' move raised the question of what would happen to the convictions of those two defendants, given the erroneous appellate court rulings.
Although attorneys speculated there may now be an ability for the defendants to seek post-conviction relief, the Supreme Court's decision by itself triggered no special protocol for their cases.
"While the legal precedent has been overruled, it does not automatically mean anything for the overruled case, and the [Court of Appeals] has no jurisdiction to do anything with that cited case," said Rob McCallum, public information officer for the Judicial Department.
With the appellate court lacking jurisdiction and the defendants receiving no individual notice of what the Supreme Court did with their cases, the situation illuminates a logistical gray area when the Court spontaneously deems a past case was wrongly decided.
"If you as the party have no notice, how would you know to take legal action?" asked Tristan Gorman of the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar.
In the case directly under review, Delbert Vigil allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old man in the neck, a penetrating wound that could typically pose significant danger to a person’s life because the neck contains several vital structures. However, the victim's hospital examination revealed only “superficial” and “minor” injuries, according to his doctor, with no damage to the vital structures.
Prosecutors in Arapahoe County charged Vigil with attempted first-degree assault. However, they upgraded to a charge of completed assault, which involves causing serious bodily injury. Colorado law defines such injuries as having a substantial risk of death at the time of the injury or if it arises subsequently.
At a court hearing, Vigil's attorney asked the victim's doctor whether the lack of damage to the esophagus, lungs, spine or blood vessels meant there was no substantial risk of death. The doctor agreed.
Prosecutors countered by quizzing the doctor about whether, at the time Vigil allegedly injured the victim, there could be a substantial risk of death based on the nature of neck wounds. The doctor conceded that, without knowing anything about the injuries specifically, there would be.
Judge Andrew Baum then decided probable cause existed for the more serious felony charge, finding that “it’s not the damage that was actually done here. It's the injury itself, at the time the knife enters [the victim's] neck” that mattered.
Vigil appealed to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case directly because it had significant public importance as well as consequences for Vigil’s criminal proceedings — in that he faced more serious charges if there was indeed substantial risk of death.
The Supreme Court previously decided in 1982 that the actual injuries were the guiding factor. The prior case, Stroup v. People, involved a stab wound that barely missed the victim's brain. The law as it stood then mentioned only a substantial risk of death. However, nine years afterward, the legislature changed the law to clarify that the risk of death could occur at the time of the injury or later.
Even with the 1991 change, the justices decided, the Stroup decision was still valid.
“Accordingly, the General Assembly’s addition of the language 'either at the time of the actual injury or at a later time' does not change the substantial risk of death determination,” wrote Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright in the Court’s June 14 opinion.
In the process of ruling on Vigil’s appeal, the Supreme Court also discovered two other lower court decisions that ran contrary to its findings. The Court of Appeals in January 1988 affirmed the first-degree assault conviction of Anthony Sanchez for stabbing a man repeatedly. Although the victim did not actually require treatment, a physician was able to testify at trial that up to 95% of untreated liver lacerations result in death. By a 2-1 decision, a Court of Appeals panel declined to reverse Sanchez's conviction, despite the victim's non-life threatening injury.
In the second case, Richard Covington shot through a wall in his home, with the bullet piercing his wife's upper thighs without hitting any bones, nerves or arteries. An emergency room physician was allowed to testify at trial that "an injury like that" would be life threatening. The appellate panel in that instance ordered a new trial in March 1999 for other reasons, but found nothing wrong with testimony that was not focused on the victim's actual injury.
The Colorado Attorney General's Office, in responding to Vigil's appeal, maintained the Sanchez and Covington decisions were consistent with the 1982 Stroup ruling. The Supreme Court disagreed.
"This was error. The facts of the actual injury control the serious bodily injury determination, not the risk generally associated with the type of conduct or injury in question," wrote Boatright, overruling both decisions.
The state public defender's office did not respond to a request for comment, and the Colorado District Attorneys' Council, which represents the state's prosecutors, declined to weigh in.
"There is no mechanism for revisiting the Sanchez case because the conviction was final long ago and because the sentence has been completely served. Consequently, we are not obligated to do anything," said Carolyn Tyler, a spokesperson for the Denver District Attorney's Office, which originally handled Sanchez's prosecution.
The Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office was responsible for Covington's case in Lake County, and Assistant District Attorney Joseph R. Kirwan did not believe the Vigil decision affected the validity of Covington's conviction.
"This is just an appellate court saying that's no longer good law, so we're not going to follow it anymore," he said.
The Colorado Rules of Criminal Procedure do allow a defendant to seek postconviction relief if there has been a significant change in the law. Although there is a three-year time limit for such claims following most felony convictions, the rules do permit a review of the appeal anytime if a conviction violated federal or state law.
"I would think they have very good argument to get their convictions vacated or reduced," said Anthony J. Viorst of The Viorst Law Offices. He added he has never seen a defendant pursue relief even after receiving a beneficial court ruling years after the fact.
"That's part of it, the notification issue, and the fact that they've already completed their sentences and moved on," Viorst said.
The case is People v. Vigil.
