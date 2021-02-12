The body that receives and probes allegations of misconduct by judges says it was in the dark about the claims of a former judicial employee about misbehavior and harassment from judges going unaddressed and uninvestigated.
"The Commission has reviewed its records spanning the last 5 years and has not been able to identify a referral from the State Court Administrator’s Office or the office of the Chief Justice that appears to match the limited details reported publicly," the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline said in a statement issued on Friday.
The admission comes after The Denver Post and The Gazette reported that Mindy Masias, the former chief of staff in the State Court Administrator's Office, had listed in a memo authored by the Judicial Department's human resources director several undated instances of harassment, sexism and workplace misconduct that prompted no investigation.
"Judge exposed and rubbed his hairy chest on a female employee's back; no action taken," the memo reads. "Judge sends pornographic video over judicial email; nothing happened to him."
Although the commission indicated it had reviewed five years of records to no avail, Masias' tenure with the Judicial Department exceeded that window. A departmental news release from 2004 indicated Masias was human resources manager at the time.
"Going forward, we are committed to learning more about these allegations, through referrals from independent investigations that have been announced and/or through our own efforts. As always, the Commission will carry out its Constitutional responsibilities," the statement continued.
The state constitution empowers the commission with responding to requests for evaluation regarding judicial misconduct. It also mandates confidentiality of proceedings until and unless the state Supreme Court decides to issue a public censure. There were two judges subject to public censure in 2019, with other unnamed judges receiving private admonishments or corrective action.
Masias reportedly threatened to reveal the allegations described in the memo, but instead the department awarded her an approximately $2.72 million contract, which is now the subject of a state audit. Then-Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats approved the arrangement, the former top court administrator told The Post.
Masias also listed several examples of "systemic" sexual harassment and discrimination against women, and the memo explains that chief judges in the state's judicial districts told her that she needed permission from them to conduct misconduct investigations in their jurisdictions.
"This directive was given in order to suppress complaints," the memo notes.
