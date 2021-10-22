A federal judge has thrown out an Englewood man's claim that a grocery store mask mandate violated his legal rights, finding he had not actually suffered an injury under the law.
Sal Celauro, Jr. sued Whole Foods Market in February after a security guard at the grocer's Glendale location reportedly requested that Celauro wear a mask while shopping in accordance with store policy. Celauro responded that a company policy was not the law and opted to leave rather than cover his face.
The lawsuit alleged that Whole Foods and the security guard violated Celauro's right to make his own medical or health decisions, and requested $250 million. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Kristen L. Mix sided with Whole Foods on Monday, determining Celauro had failed to show a genuine constitutional violation for being asked to cover his face.
"He provides no legal support for this purported right," she wrote in an Oct. 18 order. "In fact, the Court is unaware of any constitutional, statutory, or common law right for a person to make his own medical decisions under circumstances germane to the present case, i.e., concerning private company mask policies intended to protect employees and the public in response to a global pandemic."
Mix cited a Florida court's decision from earlier this year that explained how the primary purpose of face masks is not to address a medical condition of the wearer, but rather to prevent harm to others — akin to bans on indoor smoking. In Celauro's case, he also had the option of curbside pickup and was not prevented entirely from accessing Whole Foods.
In July, Mix also sided against Celauro in a second lawsuit against his former employer, FedEx, which similarly centered around a mask mandate. Celauro told Colorado Politics at the time that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed in excess of 730,000 people in the United States, is "all a fraud."
The case is Celauro v. Whole Foods Market et al.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.