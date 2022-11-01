A federal judge has sided with Denver Public Schools, finding no evidence school leaders were aware of an employee's alleged opposition to discrimination when they fired her for inappropriate behavior.
Barbara Lindsay, a former administrator at Emily Griffith Technical College, alleged then-executive director Stephanie Donner terminated her employment in July 2019 in retaliation for Lindsay speaking up against discriminatory comments made during the hiring process for Donner's position.
But U.S. District Court Senior Judge Christine M. Arguello found all indications pointed to Donner having no idea Lindsay engaged in legally-protected opposition to discrimination, and instead based her decision to terminate Lindsay on an unfavorable human resources investigation.
"Because Plaintiff provided no evidence that Donner was aware of Plaintiff’s alleged protected activity, she has not shown that Donner retaliated against her because of her protected activity in violation of her constitutional rights," Arguello wrote in an Oct. 26 order.
Lindsay's lawsuit dovetailed with a related case brought by her former coworker at Emily Griffith, Tisha Lee, with legal claims arising from mostly the same set of events.
Lee, who is Black, is a longtime employee of Emily Griffth who was one of four finalists for the executive director position in 2019. The other three candidates were white women. One of them, Donner, had comparatively little higher education experience, but political connections to now-U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives Mark Ferrandino.
The chaotically-executed hiring process featured two panel interviews and a final interview with then-Superintendent Susana Cordova. Lindsay was a member of the second hiring panel, which ended up selecting Lee and another finalist who was not Donner as their top choices.
During the post-interview discussion, Tatiana Hernandez, who was then the leader of the Emily Griffith Foundation, allegedly mentioned Lee's grammar was a concern and that "being a person of color, she should be held to a higher standard." Lindsay reportedly spoke up to defend Lee.
Despite the panel's preference for Lee, the district's hiring manager, David Suppes, instead selected Donner and another white candidate to interview with the superintendent. Donner subsequently received the job offer, and served as executive director for one year before leaving.
After the second panel interview, Lindsay informed Lee about Hernandez's racial comments and Lee filed a report alleging discrimination to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April 2019. She filed a second report in July. Neither submission identified Lindsay as the source of any information.
Roughly two weeks later, Donner terminated Lindsay as the director of workforce and development at Emily Griffith. A human resources investigation deemed it credible that Lindsay had permitted an employee to be paid for work he did not perform, inappropriately attempted to influence an unrelated hiring decision and treated white employees more favorably.
Both Lee and Lindsay filed federal lawsuits asserting retaliation and, in Lee's case, race-based discrimination.
On Oct. 6, U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martínez allowed Lee's discrimination claims to proceed to trial against Suppes, the hiring manager. Martínez found Lee had presented enough circumstantial evidence that a jury could reasonably conclude race played a role in the favorable treatment of Donner in the hiring process, at Lee's expense.
However, Arguello, who oversaw Lindsay's case, could not reach a similar conclusion.
She recognized the close proximity between Lee filing her second charge of discrimination with the EEOC and Lindsay's firing — two weeks — could raise a question of retaliation. But Arguello pointed to other statements showing Donner and the human resources employee who investigated Lindsay had no idea Lindsay had allegedly spoken up against racial discrimination in front of the hiring panel.
As of Lindsay's termination date, "I did not know that Lindsay had 'objected' to comments made about Lee by one of the panel members," Donner wrote in a statement to the court. "Nor did I know that Lindsay had provided information to Lee that Lee used to file discrimination charges."
Arguello also rejected Lindsay's claim that Donner had "singled out" Lindsay for poor treatment, noting the testimony of other school employees about Donner's abrasive personality in general.
"(T)he Court finds that the undisputed evidence demonstrates that no District or EGTC official connected with Plaintiff’s termination knew that Plaintiff objected to Hernandez’s comments or provided information for Lee to use in her discrimination charges," Arguello wrote, closing the case against Donner and the school district.
Lee's lawsuit, which involves the same attorneys and many of the same witnesses, remains on track for a jury trial in Martínez's courtroom, although the prior start date of Dec. 5 has been vacated due to a scheduling conflict.
The case is Lindsay v. Denver Public Schools et al.
