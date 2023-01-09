Although the federal appeals court based in Denver decided last year that Cherry Creek School District officials violated the constitutional rights of a student by expelling him for an off-campus social media post, a judge on Friday concluded they could not be sued for their actions after all.
Last July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit interpreted recently-issued guidance from the U.S. Supreme Court about when school administrators may discipline students for off-campus speech. The appellate court determined that a teenager identified as C.G. plausibly claimed Cherry Creek violated his First Amendment rights when the district expelled him for making an anti-Semitic post on Snapchat, for which he quickly apologized.
However, the 10th Circuit returned the case to the trial court for a ruling on whether individual Cherry Creek High School administrators and district leaders deserved qualified immunity, which shields government employees from liability unless they act in a clearly-unreasonable fashion.
U.S. District Court Senior Judge R. Brooke Jackson, in a Jan. 6 order, found no court decisions at the time of C.G.'s 2019 expulsion would have informed Cherry Creek officials that their reaction to C.G.'s Snapchat post was unlawful. Instead, rulings from the Supreme Court and 10th Circuit clarifying the free speech rights of students were still years in the future.
"School officials are not required to be clairvoyants," Jackson wrote.
While the individual defendants — including superintendent Scott Siegfried and principal Ryan Silva — received qualified immunity for their actions, the lawsuit will remain in place against the school district itself, as it cannot invoke qualified immunity.
C.G.'s case is one of the first in Colorado to examine the boundary between off-campus and on-campus student speech in the era of social media. A Vietnam War-era decision of the Supreme Court has long guided discipline for in-school expression, but only recently has the nation's highest court weighed in on the ability of administrators to discipline students for offensive or disruptive statements made outside of the school.
Cherry Creek suspended, then expelled C.G. in the fall of 2019. One Friday evening, C.G. and his friends visited a thrift store and tried on clothes reminiscent of World War II. C.G. took a picture, posted it to Snapchat and captioned it: "Me and the boys bout to exterminate the Jews."
C.G.'s post allegedly spread through the Jewish community, and Arapahoe County sheriff's personnel briefly investigated the issue. C.G. took down the post and issued an apology, calling the original post a "joke."
One student's mother emailed Silva, Siegfried and others over the weekend to claim the image "generates fear, anger, and sadness." Silva responded that he was required to provide due process to C.G., but "I feel the learning environment has been impacted."
The following Monday, C.G. arrived at school and security escorted him to the dean of students office. There, he received a five-day suspension. The district extended the suspension multiple times until Siegfried signed off on an expulsion.
C.G. sued the school district and its officials for a violation of his First Amendment rights, alleging his Snapchat post was protected speech. He also claimed the defendants' actions violated his right to due process under the law because he did not receive notice of the charges against him or a "fair hearing" to tell his side of the story before being disciplined.
Initially, Jackson dismissed the lawsuit. He relied upon Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, a 1969 Supreme Court decision that found in-school expression is not constitutionally protected if it creates substantial disruption. Jackson reasoned that social media content outside of school "regularly finds its way into schools and can disrupt the learning environment."
But months after Jackson's decision, the Supreme Court issued a new ruling on student speech in Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L., which involved a high school cheerleader's vulgar Snapchat post outside of school. The Supreme Court held that administrators' ability to regulate off-campus speech is limited, but nevertheless can extend to instances of severe bullying, harassment and academic violations. The cheerleader's Snapchat post, the justices decided, did not rise to that level.
By the time C.G.'s appeal reached the 10th Circuit, the appellate court deemed it "materially similar" to the Mahanoy case and reinstated C.G.'s claims as plausible constitutional violations.
Last month, Jackson held a hearing on the defendants' request for qualified immunity. Primarily, he focused on whether school administrators were obligated to provide C.G. more opportunity to respond, given that they already were aware of his admission to posting the Snapchat message and his subsequent apology by the morning of his first suspension.
"His whole story was it was intended as a joke. 'I didn’t mean it. I apologize.' What else is there to his story than that?" Jackson asked.
Previously, C.G. received support from the libertarian Cato Institute and the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, which pointed out that Cherry Creek allegedly disciplined C.G. for violating a policy that only applied to on-campus conduct.
"Expelling C.G. for a full year over one social media post made off-campus, outside school hours is vastly disproportionate to the seriousness of the alleged policy violations, flouts fundamental notions of fairness, and transgresses good public policy," the groups wrote while C.G.'s case was on appeal.
Jackson, in his qualified immunity order, believed C.G.'s First Amendment rights were not clearly established at the time school officials disciplined him. The judge also suggested the Supreme Court's recent precedent may not have required a different outcome. He ticked off the list of "disruption" C.G.'s post had caused, even though multiple examples — including Silva's email to parents and in-school conversations about the post — were instigated by the district itself.
Jackson further believed the school officials had provided the constitutionally-required level of process to C.G. prior to disciplining him. C.G.'s apology, while not made directly to administrators, could count as a "hearing" for C.G. to tell his side of the story.
"It is unlikely as a pragmatic matter that an additional oral exchange before the suspension would have added anything to the accuracy or fairness of the decision," Jackson wrote. "Because the officials could have reasonably believed that C.G.’s apology post constituted an adequate opportunity to accept responsibility and present mitigating facts, they are entitled to qualified immunity."
C.G.'s lawsuit seeks, among other things, an order rescinding the disciplinary action taken against him and reinstating him as a student in the district.
The case is Cl.G. v. Siegfried et al.
