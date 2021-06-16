A federal judge rejected a request from Pueblo School District 60 to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit from a Black former teacher who claimed discrimination was a factor in multiple incidents leading to his termination.
“Plaintiff has presented evidence that he was treated differently than his white colleagues throughout his entire tenure at Heaton Middle School,” concluded U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson in a June 3 order. “He argues that the mistreatment made it difficult for him to effectively do his job, which thereby contributed to the partially effective performance reviews.”
Ronald Lee was a social studies teacher at Heaton between 2015 and 2017. He was hired without a teaching license, and enrolled at Colorado State University-Pueblo to obtain his certification. The school district contended that a series of subpar performance evaluations were the reason for his nonrenewal after the second school year. While he did receive positive comments, various observers also described Lee as “overwhelmed” and his classroom as “loud and chaotic.”
The principal, Jayme Cardinal-Stangier, determined Lee had not made sufficient progress as a teacher during the probationary period, and that he specifically failed to craft lessons that followed standards and did not create “a classroom that is conducive to learning.”
However, Lee filed a federal lawsuit in May 2019, referencing several incidents that, in his view, constituted discrimination. In the spring of 2016, Lee asked Cardinal-Stangier for 27 copies of a textbook. The principal ignored his request. Lee claimed that three other white teachers who were also on probationary status did receive workbooks or textbooks for their classes.
In response to the lack of textbooks, Lee reportedly asked Cardinal-Stangier for an increase in the amount of photocopies he could make onsite each month, which she denied. Lee also requested a document camera for displaying written materials and images, a piece of technology which five white, probationary teachers allegedly had. He did not receive one.
Lee also described how at the beginning of the school year, he selected the percentages that his evaluation on student learning would contain, split between two categories. Cardinal-Stangier, however, changed Lee’s percentage goals, which she claimed was in response to a computer error.
Finally, Lee referenced an incident in January 2017 in which Cardinal-Stangier allegedly questioned Lee about whether he still wanted to be a teacher. Lee responded in the affirmative, to which the principal reportedly replied, “you people.” Lee took her comment as a reference to Black people. The school district in court documents said Cardinal-Stangier, who is white, “vehemently denies” making the comment.
“[T]he discriminatory treatment of Lee during his employment did, in fact, result in Lee’s termination,” his attorneys wrote to the court. “Indeed, these actions were taken in order to create a basis for terminating Lee at the end of the school year.”
To establish a discrimination claim, a person must show that they suffered an adverse employment action under circumstances that could suggest discrimination. If a defendant offers a legitimate reason not rooted in discrimination for the adverse action, the plaintiff then has the burden of showing the ostensible explanation is not really true.
In denying the school district’s motion to dismiss the case, Jackson determined there were multiple factual issues that were only appropriate for a jury to resolve. First among those were the principal’s account of her actions.
“The credibility of Principal Cardinal is in dispute,” Jackson wrote. “Principal Cardinal contends that she terminated Mr. Lee because he was not performing adequately. However, throughout this litigation Principal Cardinal has changed her story multiple times as to how she treated Mr. Lee.”
The judge pointed to Cardinal-Stangier’s answers, at various points, to the question of whether she increased Lee’s on-site printing limits after denying his request for textbooks. Initially, she said she did. But the school district subsequently admitted she did not. There were similar discrepancies about the provision of document cameras to white teachers, and the principal’s alleged statement about “you people.”
“Thus, whether she made the statement and whether her alleged reasons for firing him are believable turn on witness credibility and fall within the jury’s realm,” Jackson decided.
The district maintained that Lee had not demonstrated how he received different treatment from a white person in his situation — meaning a social studies teacher also with probationary status at Heaton whom Cardinal-Stangier supervised.
“Evidence of repeated concern with an employee’s performance and evidence that an employee did not implement suggested changes, provide a legitimate, nondiscriminatory reason for an adverse employment decision,” attorneys for the school district argued to the court.
In response to emails to the school district and Cardinal-Stangier, a spokesperson for Pueblo School District 60 said it was the organization's policy not to comment on ongoing litigation.
"The judge recognized the strong evidence that Mr. Lee was treated differently from his white colleagues and recommended for discharge by the principal because he is African-American," said Sharyn E. Dreyer, legal counsel to the Colorado Education Association, who is representing Lee.
Lee is asking a jury to award him monetary damages and reinstate him as a teacher in the district.
The case is Lee v. Pueblo School District No. 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.