A state court judge in Delaware has rejected Fox News' request to dismiss the defamation claims against it by Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems.
The New York Times reported that Dominion's lawsuit against the media network stemmed from false assertions of election-rigging promoted on Fox in the wake of Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election.
Judge Eric M. Davis wrote on Thursday that Dominion's allegations against Fox, whose opinion and commentary skew conservative, “support the reasonable inference that Fox intended to keep Dominion’s side of the story out of the narrative.”
The false statements Dominion pointed to included an appearance from pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell on Fox on Nov. 8, 2020. She said that Dominion's voting software, which more than two dozen states use, "is where the fraud took place, where they were flipping votes in the computer system or adding votes that did not exist."
Courts across the country dismissed legal claims of election fraud last winter, including those to which Dominion was a party. A magistrate judge in Colorado ordered two attorneys who filed one such lawsuit to pay nearly $187,000 for pursuing their baseless claims in bad faith.
Another lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court for Colorado alleges Dominion tried to intimidate and silence its critics by sending cease-and-desist letters to those claiming election irregularities. Dominion moved to dismiss those claims this week.
