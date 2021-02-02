A judge on the Colorado Court of Appeals has called on the state’s Supreme Court to weigh in on the ability of people charged with crimes to benefit from law changes that take effect before their convictions.
Judge David J. Richman authored a separate opinion in a case decided on Jan. 28 to note the mixed messages the High Court has sent on the issue: in a 2018 case, the justices supported a lowered sentence that the legislature enacted prior to the defendant’s final conviction, whereas a 1976 decision opted against such a maneuver when legislators redefined the crime.
“I thus write separately to identify this apparent conflict and to urge the supreme court to clarify,” Richman explained. “I am concerned there may be unforeseen circumstances that will interfere with the prosecution of criminal conduct that the General Assembly did not intend to change.”
In the case before the Court of Appeals, Emily Marie Pennington was serving a sentence in Larimer County Community Corrections, colloquially known as a halfway house, in February 2020 when she left and failed to return. Two months later, authorities arrested her and charged Pennington with escape, which is a felony. The maximum penalty is 12 years in jail.
However, in the meantime, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law House Bill 1019, which recategorized escape as a misdemeanor “unauthorized absence” offense under certain circumstances. Such a charge now carries up to six months in jail as a punishment.
Pennington attempted to dismiss the felony escape charge, arguing she should benefit retroactively from the Prison Population Reduction and Management Act, as the law is known. The Larimer County District Court judge sided with Pennington and modified the charge to the lesser crime.
In November, a separate panel of the Court of Appeals ruled in a similar case that because the General Assembly did not specify that the unauthorized escape provision applied only to future crimes, it applied retroactively to those defendants whose prosecution was ongoing.
"Our position on the bill, however, relied on the understanding that — as is the case with all new crimes — it would not be applied retroactively," the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council said at the time. The organization, representing the state’s prosecutor offices, called on the General Assembly to explicitly declare that changes to criminal law are forward-acting only.
The November decision referenced the 2018 Supreme Court ruling of People v. Stellabotte, in which the court’s majority allowed a business owner convicted of illegally towing cars to benefit from a change in the law that downgraded the offense from a class 4 to a class 5 felony.
Unmentioned in the decision was the 1976 case of People v. Marlott, in which the court, by contrast, declined to apply recent changes in the criminal law to the defendant’s conviction. The justices concluded it was a requirement that the “defendant be sentenced under the criminal statute in effect at the time of the commission of his crime.”
Given the competing rulings, Richman wrote, he was unsure how to treat Pennington’s crime, given that the legislature did reduce the penalty, but also redefined the offense. He agreed with Judge Diana Terry and former Justice Alex J. Martinez, the other members of the appeals panel, in applying the unauthorized absence charge retroactively to Pennington, given that the legislature did not specify otherwise.
Terry and Richman also both agreed the lower court judge was incorrect to modify Pennington’s charges unilaterally, saying that responsibility lay with the prosecutors in the executive branch. Martinez, writing separately, took no issue with how the Larimer County judge handled the situation.
The case is People v. Pennington.
