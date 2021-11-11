A federal judge has allowed the Regional Transportation District to introduce evidence at trial of a vulgar, Islamophobic video that a white employee, who is suing the agency for discrimination, forwarded while at work.
The judge permitted the video's admission one month before a jury trial is set to begin on Sean A. Fowler's claims of employment discrimination on the basis of his race and national origin.
Fowler, an analyst with the Regional Transportation District's information technology division, sued the agency in October 2018 after an Indian supervisor promoted an Indian employee over Fowler for a position both sought.
U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martínez determined last year that "considerable evidence" suggested the supervisor might have a preference for hiring and promoting individuals of Asian descent and the agency's deviation from its recruitment protocols suggested RTD's explanation is "unworthy of credence."
Martínez consequently allowed the case to proceed to a jury trial.
But one month before the Dec. 6 start date, Martínez agreed that RTD may refer at trial to an email Fowler sent from his work account while the lawsuit was pending, which contained a link to a YouTube video titled "It’s Mothaf----n’ Ramadan Charlie Brown." The video portrayed stereotypes of Muslims as violent and repeatedly uses the N-word. Fowler's email contained the subject line "I don't think I can give this one to her."
"Plaintiff’s apparent bias and prejudice against non-whites, including his sharing of a racist and Islamophobic video clip with a white contractor is relevant and highly probative of bias," RTD wrote to the court.
The agency argued that the forwarded video would assist the jurors in evaluating Fowler's credibility.
Fowler's lawyers admitted he exercised "poor judgment" by forwarding the video, but argued RTD was attempting to create a "gotcha" moment to distract from its own discriminatory conduct.
"Allowing RTD to introduce inflammatory content of this nature very clearly creates a risk that the jury could render a decision against Plaintiff for reasons that have nothing to do with the merits of the case," they wrote to the court.
In a Nov. 4 order, Martínez denied Fowler's request to exclude the video. The judge said he understood why Fowler would not want the jury to be aware of the email, but the rules of evidence allow for the ability to call a witness's bias into question.
While the email does "not directly prove or disprove Plaintiff’s failure-to-hire and retaliation claims, the Court nonetheless finds that the evidence is admissible as impeachment evidence of Plaintiff’s potential bias against minority groups," Martínez wrote.
His latest ruling aside, however, the judge found the circumstances of the case suggest that RTD's IT department discriminates against white workers in hiring.
According to Fowler's federal complaint, he had been working for RTD for five years at the time he applied for a lead developer position in August 2016. Reportedly, RTD directed him to participate in an oral technical interview instead of a standard written test. His application did not proceed beyond that interview, and, in November of that year, RTD selected a woman of Indian origin for the position.
Fowler complained the woman shared a race, national origin and friendship with the manager in charge of hiring. After he participated in a mediation through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, RTD allegedly reassigned Fowler and gave him poor performance reviews, which Fowler viewed as retaliation.
RTD maintained that the hiring was merit based and Fowler simply was not as qualified for the position. The agency also accused Fowler of believing Asian and Indian employees were "inferior to other employees" and of seeing hiring decisions through a racial lens.
Martínez determined a jury, after hearing the facts of the case, could find that RTD had committed discrimination. There was evidence suggesting the manager who hired the Indian employee over Fowler had a history of passing over white workers for promotions, instead showing a preference for Asian and Indian candidates. The judge also observed RTD had not followed its own hiring protocols when evaluating candidates for the position Fowler was seeking, including by using the atypical oral interview for him, instead of a written test.
As to RTD's argument that it had a non-retaliatory rationale for modifying Fowler's assignments after he complained of discrimination, Martinez concluded that "RTD has failed to offer a legitimate reason for its actions."
The case is Fowler v. Regional Transportation District.
