Even if a court imposed an illegal sentence, that does not excuse a defendant from abiding by a protection order for the duration of that sentence, the state's appellate court ruled on Thursday.
The decision of the state's second-highest court acknowledged that an Arapahoe County judge imposed the type of sentence on Brian Allan Delfeld that the Colorado Supreme Court invalidated in its 2019 Allman v. People case. Allman barred trial courts from imposing sentences of prison and parole along with probation in the same criminal case, with a later exception for sex offenses.
But a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals rejected Delfeld's argument that the mandatory protection order in effect during the probationary part of his sentence was legally void because. Delfeld contended that, pursuant to Allman, he never should have received probation.
"Delfeld argues that he completed his sentence when he was discharged from parole in May 2018. His argument presumes that the legal part of his sentence was the term of imprisonment followed by parole, and the illegal part was the term of probation," wrote Judge Christina F. Gomez for the appellate panel. "Not so."
She elaborated that Delfeld was rightly charged with violating his protection order during probation because it was not possible to separate the two parts of Delfeld's sentence into legal and illegal. In other words, the protection order was valid through the duration unless Delfeld himself petitioned the court to change the expiration date.
Tristan Gorman, a criminal defense attorney and the legislative policy coordinator for the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar, called the decision disappointing in that it placed the burden on criminal defendants to correct the terms of their protection orders, instead of having courts diagnose the problem themselves.
"That really says a lot about the system as far as the court admitting that yes, a mistake was made here. This man served his entire sentence and yet it was absolutely appropriate to incarcerate him again for a misdemeanor that would not have existed if not for the illegal sentence," she said.
A criminal protection order can prohibit a defendant from contacting, communicating with or harassing a victim. In Delfeld's case, he pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges and ended up serving one year in prison, two years of parole and three years of probation. Under the law, protection orders remain in effect until defendants serve their sentence or are acquitted of charges. Delfeld's parole ended in May 2018, but shortly after he began probation he violated the terms of the protection order the court imposed when he was originally charged.
A jury convicted him of violating the protection order, and the appellate panel found the verdict to be valid if, as in Delfeld's case, he had not sought to modify his illegal sentence or otherwise proactively cancel the protection order.
David Lane, a civil rights and criminal defense attorney with Killmer, Lane & Newman, understood the appellate court's logic after reviewing the opinion.
"It’s analogous to a cop making a wrongful, unlawful arrest, but the subject doesn’t have a right to resist the arrest," he said. "The take-home lesson is that under these rare circumstances, a defendant who gets relief on a criminal case needs to get the order of protection vacated as well."
In a related decision also issued on Thursday, the appeals court dismissed Delfeld's appeal challenging the trial court's revocation of his probation. Because he has already served his sentence, the issue is moot, the panel indicated.
The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, whose jurisdiction includes Arapahoe County, has experienced between 40 and 100 sentence modifications pursuant to the Allman decision, according to a spokesperson's estimate. The Supreme Court found that state law requires courts to choose whether prison or probation is more appropriate in a given criminal case, as choosing both is not permissible.
Protection orders that last beyond a defendant's sentence are currently an issue in Mesa County, where a man is suing the chief judge for failing to clear expired protection orders from the court's computer system, despite knowing about the recurring problem. The man was arrested multiple times as a result of the expired orders.
Gorman believed it should be the judicial branch's responsibility to identify and correct such orders, rather than expecting defendants recently released from prison to "just figure this out on their own, assert their own rights and go through a complex legal process that they don’t know exists."
The case is People v. Delfeld.
