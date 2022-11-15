Although a former Arapahoe County judge admitted her racial comments and and her statement from the bench that "all lives matter" violated the rules against judicial bias, a judge on Monday concluded there was insufficient evidence Natalie T. Chase was actually biased in the case of a Hispanic father whose parental rights she terminated.
Kenneth M. Plotz, a retired judge who reviewed Chase's cases following her resignation last year, stressed that the Colorado Supreme Court had restricted his examination of potential bias to the facts already documented in the record. Additional evidence about the treatment of people of color in the child welfare system more broadly, he added, fell outside of his sole focus on Chase.
"There have been arguments made about procedural errors because of systemic bias," Plotz said in an oral ruling from the bench. "I've been mandated not to consider that. And I don't consider it."
Chase was a district court judge for approximately seven years, hearing mostly juvenile cases. On April 16, 2021, the Supreme Court issued a rare public censure of Chase and accepted her resignation, following Chase's admission to multiple incidents of misconduct.
Among other things, Chase admitted to using the N-word in front of court personnel, specifically while asking a Black employee about the appropriate use of the word. She also acknowledged saying that "all lives matter" during a discussion in her courtroom about the racial justice protests of 2020 and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Finally, Chase conceded there were other episodes of workplace impropriety.
At the time of her censure, the case of E.R., who is Hispanic, was pending before the state's Court of Appeals. E.R. was challenging Chase's termination of his legal rights over his two daughters, and he quickly raised the issue of Chase's admitted racial bias. The appellate court agreed Chase's censure could provide a basis for reversing the termination decision, and it returned the case to Arapahoe County for a second look.
"On limited remand, parents must file their motions for relief from judgment, and a juvenile court judge, other than Judge Chase, shall conduct further proceedings relevant to the allegations," wrote Judge Rebecca R. Freyre.
However, while E.R.'s case was awaiting action, the Supreme Court stepped in and found that Plotz, in reviewing another of Chase's termination decisions, had gone too far in ruling that Chase's censure order, plus her handling of the case, were enough to reverse the outcome. The justices explained that the censure was not a reason to find Chase's general bias extended to a given person in a specific case.
"We disagree with the district court’s broad observation that 'any bias or prejudice to one person is bias and prejudice to all,'" wrote Justice William W. Hood III in the Supreme Court's opinion for People in the Interest of A.P. "The record must clearly demonstrate the alleged bias."
Lawyers for E.R. attempted to minimize the importance of the A.P. decision, saying it unfolded under a different set of circumstances — specifically, with two parents who were white. Attorney Katyoun Donnelly argued the scenario of a judge acknowledging their bias was unique, and promised Plotz there was "overwhelming evidence" of Chase's prejudice against E.R.
She also accused the government of defending Chase's handling of the case with little concern for her admitted bias.
"It doesn't seem to at all faze them that this happened in the courtroom they have practiced law," Donnelly argued.
"When you say something like that," Plotz chided her, "it seems as if you're not acknowledging this court's — me as judge — my original finding in the A.P. case and the Supreme Court's reaction to that finding."
Previously, Plotz held a hearing in October in accordance with the Court of Appeals' directive. Although E.R.'s attorneys attempted to bring Chase herself into the courtroom for questioning, Plotz blocked the move, emphasizing the A.P. decision obligated him to look only at existing facts in the court record.
Instead, E.R. called two expert witnesses, who each pointed out several anomalies in E.R.'s child welfare case. First, E.R. had been treated similarly as the children's non-Hispanic mother, even though E.R. had asked for the government's intervention in the first place because he was concerned about the mother's behavior.
"That's usually not what happens," testified Stephen T. Wilson, a lecturer at the University of Washington's School of Social Work.
Second, Chase ended the parents' visitations with their children after Halloween 2019, when there were reports the interactions were causing the girls symptoms that precluded them from attending school. Chase herself admitted she had taken such a drastic step fewer than five times total in her career as a judge. But longtime child welfare worker Kelly Garcia-Brauch observed it was unusual that the parents were required to visit with the children together in the lead-up to the end of visitations.
"When visitation occurs and you have supervised visitation, you are ultimately looking at their parenting skills," she said. "It was odd to me that due to the contentious relationship of the parents, they would be put in the same room at the same time."
Finally, the experts found the lack of professional testimony in E.R.'s case to be anomalous. Those irregularities, combined with statistics showing the overrepresentation of families of color in the child welfare system, led them to conclude Chase's bias played a role in her treatment of E.R.
The government countered that E.R. had failed to show clear and convincing evidence of Chase's bias, and argued the judge had done what was in the best interest of E.R.'s children. Jeff Koy, a lawyer for the office that represented the children, pointed out that Chase even engaged E.R. in small talk, which E.R. said made him feel more comfortable.
"It may feel like there's hostility toward the father. I'm sure he feels that way given the ruling the court has made," Koy said. "When you look at the court file, there's clear efforts to try and engage father and help him meet the needs of his children."
Ultimately, Plotz agreed with the government that E.R. had not made a case that satisfied the Supreme Court's explicit directive for showing bias.
"The focus must be on Judge Chase," he said. "Did her comments, did her specific actions of record, show actual bias by clear and convincing evidence? ... Simply put, the burden hasn't been met."
Chase did not respond to a message seeking comment.
The case is People in the Interest of S.M. and E.M.
