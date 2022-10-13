A jury will now decide whether a former Denver Public Schools leader discriminated against a Black administrator by passing her over for a position in favor of a politically-connected and allegedly less-experienced white applicant.
Tisha Lee, the vice president of student services at Emily Griffith Technical College, described in her lawsuit how a panel of interviewers ranked her as one of the top two candidates to be the school's next executive director. However, David Suppes, the school district's chief operating officer at the time, unilaterally substituted Lee for a white woman who had worked for a previous governor and who was personally recommended by another influential politician.
Last week, U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martínez agreed a jury could plausibly find the real reason Lee failed to advance was not because she was less qualified than the white candidate, Stephanie Donner, but rather because of discrimination.
"While defendants offer evidence in support for their arguments that the decision to hire Donner and not plaintiff was not pretext for race discrimination, plaintiff also offers circumstantial evidence that the decision could have been racially motivated," Martínez wrote in an Oct. 6 order.
Although the judge simultaneously dismissed several of Lee's other legal claims, Darold Killmer, one of Lee's attorneys, said he was grateful Martínez had permitted the core allegations of racial discrimination to proceed.
"Those claims are very strong and we are happy that Judge Martínez has kept the courthouse doors open so that justice can be obtained," Killmer said.
A spokesperson for Denver Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lee had worked at Emily Griffith for more than a decade at the time the school's executive director position became open in early 2019. An employee of DPS, she first joined the school as the manager of institutional research, and then became the student services director. Including nearly three years at the Community College of Denver, Lee had worked in higher education for over 15 years.
In filling the school's executive director position, Suppes served as the hiring manager. Then-Superintendent Susana Cordova would have the final say over who to hire. Four candidates advanced to the later stages of the process: three white women and Lee, who is Black.
Donner came to the district's attention after Mark Ferrandino, the district's chief financial officer and a former Democratic speaker of Colorado's House of Representatives, personally recommended her to Suppes. Donner also spent for years working for former Gov. John Hickenlooper and had further connections to the state's current governor, Jared Polis. She worked for three years at Galvanize, Inc., which operates software engineering boot camps.
Reportedly, she raised $47 million for Galvanize while there.
Both Lee and the school district described a hiring process handled incompetently by Suppes' administrative assistant. Emailed invitations to interviews were duplicative and confusing, and the district had to scramble to assemble a panel of interviewers after the administrative assistant sent scheduling emails to the wrong addresses of the intended panel members.
All four women went through two rounds of panel interviews. After the first panel, Donner, but not Lee, was one of the top two prospects. The second panel included Lee, but not Donner, in their top two.
In the interview notes for Lee, the panels expressed concern "about hiring ANY internal candidate given the current toxic culture," and worried she did not "have the polish we need in this position." For Donner, the panels questioned whether she would "stay in the role more than a year" and wondered whether she understood the nature of the position.
After the second panel interview, Suppes' administrative assistant invited Donner to a final interview with Cordova. However, the district rescinded that invitation because Suppes had not actually decided who should advance yet. Instead, he opted to send Donner and another white candidate to interview with the superintendent. Cordova ultimately hired Donner.
Within weeks, Lee filed an allegation of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. One of the interview panelists, Barbara Lindsay, had informed Lee of a racial comment after the second round of interviews. Tatiana Hernandez, who was then the leader of the Emily Griffith Technical College Foundation, said Lee's grammar was a concern and that, being a person of color, "she should be held to a higher standard." DPS did not dispute those comments.
Shortly after Lee filed her claim of discrimination, the district opened an investigation into Lindsay for alleged malfeasance, culminating in her firing. She is also suing DPS for employment discrimination, and is represented by the same lawyers who are litigating Lee's claims.
Lee alleged the school district and Suppes had discriminated against her under state and federal law, and had also retaliated against Lindsay, who was her primary witness of discrimination. Pointing to a job description for the executive director position, which required at least seven years of higher education experience, Lee deemed Donner "unqualified" for the job.
"The selection of Donner was a foregone conclusion, and the interview panels were a charade. Donner was pre-selected for the job, due to having influential friends," Killmer said.
DPS countered there was no evidence of hiring discrimination. There was no question Donner had raised substantially more money than Lee had, and Suppes believed Donner had a better understanding of how the government worked — key qualifications for the job, in his view.
"Furthermore, there is no evidence that Suppes considered Hernandez’(s) comments in his decision. To the contrary, the undisputed evidence is that he did not," lawyers for the school district wrote. "Nor is there any evidence that Cordova, the final decisionmaker, knew about, let alone considered, Hernandez’s comments."
Martínez, in evaluating the defendants' request for summary judgment, believed the facts clearly were in DPS' favor on some claims. Even if Suppes had discriminated against Lee, he was not the final decisionmaker. Cordova made the ultimate hiring decision and there was no evidence she was racially motivated, Martínez explained.
Further, Donner testified that she recommended Lindsay be fired before she had any knowledge Lindsay had relayed Hernandez's discriminatory comments to Lee. Therefore, the judge could not find retaliation was a factor in Lindsay's termination.
However, given the allegations that Lee met the basic qualifications for executive director while Donner did not, Martínez believed a jury should answer the question of whether Lee's race played a role in Suppes' decision to name Donner as a finalist instead of her.
"A jury could infer from this evidence that Donner, a white female, was preselected for the position," he wrote.
Donner has since left Emily Griffith, after roughly one year on the job.
A five-day jury trial in Lee's case is scheduled to begin on Dec. 5. Although Lee attempted to combine her case with Lindsay's, Martínez declined to do so earlier this year. He believed the request had come too late in the process, only after extensive discovery of evidence.
Currently, U.S. District Court Senior Judge Christine M. Arguello is weighing whether to send Lindsay's claims to trial or to instead side with DPS and end the lawsuit.
The case is Lee v. Denver Public Schools et al.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.