Christopher Linsmayer, the husband of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, was sentenced Thursday to 10 days in jail for leaving multiple burning piles of trimmings and other plant debris unattended near his home outside Kremmling last year.

Linsmayer pleaded guilty in July to attempted arson and is required to turn himself in to the Grand County jail Nov. 1.

Liindsmayer apologized at the hearing and said he will never start a fire on his property again. He said he had lit several slash piles to clear flammable debris and reduce the risk of wildfire.

His attorney said Linsmayer set the fires on Oct. 25, 2020, when there was a foot of snow on the ground and checked them the next day before he departed, believing they were extinguished. Firefighters, however, responded after some of the piles reignited.

"The family deeply regrets and apologizes for the tremendous stress, anger and hurt his actions have caused the community and hope yesterday’s ruling gives the community members some peace," Carolyn Tyler, a spokeswoman for McCann, told Colorado Politics in an email.

"He acknowledges that he exercised extremely poor judgement and has accepted responsibility by pleading guilty to his actions that October day. He hopes to demonstrate his remorse by performing useful public service to the community."

Linsmayer has been suspected of inappropriately burning slash piles in the past, including in 2019 when he was accused of burning debris on a Red Flag warning day, and in 2016 when a 10-acre wildfire started on his property. He wasn't cited, but Sky-Hi News reported Linsmayer paid the county around $190,000 for their efforts suppressing the fire, as well as restitution to a neighbor whose land was damaged.

The Associated Press contributed.