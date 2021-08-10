Dominion Voting Systems, a Denver-based election technology company, has filed multiple defamation lawsuits against the right-wing One America News Network and Newsmax, plus the founder of Overstock.com, for pursuing a "disinformation campaign" calling into question the results of the 2020 general election.
In its federal complaint against OAN in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Dominion is asking for an award of at least $600,000 in lost profits, $600,000 for security to protect its employees from threats, $700,000 for expenses in combatting the disinformation, and $1 million in "lost enterprise value."
"Defendants made, published, ratified, endorsed, adopted, and amplified attacks on Dominion that they knew were false or acted with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity," Dominion's attorneys wrote.
Dominion alleged the media networks were falsely pushing election fraud claims to make a profit or compete among fellow networks. Patrick Byrne, the founder of Overstock.com who is a defendant in a separate lawsuit, is accused of bankrolling and promoting conspiracies about Dominion.
As one purported example, "Byrne has also falsely represented that a convicted felon and college drop-out was in fact a mathematician who had mathematical proof that Dominion machines had stolen the election in Philadelphia — even though Dominion machines were not used in Philadelphia," the lawsuit alleges.
Dominion, founded nearly two decades ago, supplied voting equipment in 28 states in the 2020 election. One of its employees went into hiding after a conservative activist alleged he heard the employee say he "made sure" President Donald Trump would not win the election.
Only after amplifying that accusation did Newsmax say it "subsequently found no evidence that such allegations were true."
As CNBC reported, Newsmax issued a statement on Tuesday in response to the Dominion lawsuit, claiming the network "simply reported on allegations made by well-known public figures, including the President, his advisors and members of Congress — Dominion’s action today is a clear attempt to squelch such reporting and undermine a free press."
Judges across the country have thrown out lawsuits that accused Dominion and other entities of vote rigging or fraud. Recently, a federal court in Denver not only ordered sanctions against two Colorado lawyers for bringing a frivolous lawsuit, but drew a direct line between those conspiratorial claims and January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.
"In short, this was no slip-and-fall at the local grocery store. Albeit disorganized and fantastical, the Complaint’s allegations are extraordinarily serious and, if accepted as true by large numbers of people, are the stuff of which violent insurrections are made," wrote U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter.
