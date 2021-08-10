An official of the Union Election Commission count ballots at a polling station Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, holds a paper ballot. On Feb. 5, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Myanmar used the election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems for its recent elections. The country used paper ballots, not machines, to vote in its November 2020 election.