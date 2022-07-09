As June came to a close, some Americans looked on with anticipation — and others, with horror — at the last, transformative rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court's latest term.
The conservative majority on the nation's highest court revoked the longstanding constitutional protection for abortion, put new constraints on the government's regulatory powers and narrowed the scope of constitutional violations that can result in a lawsuit.
At the same time, Colorado's Supreme Court quietly issued the final decisions before its own summer recess. The state's seven justices typically deliver around 100 decisions annually in cases, but saw a decline to 82 total rulings between 2020 and 2021. Preliminary numbers from the judicial department showed a further decrease to 64 in the most recent September-to-June period.
Unlike its federal counterpart, the state Supreme Court's work largely interpreted language enacted into law by the legislature or reviewed trial judges' handling of cases. Although several appeals came via the state's Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court chose to hear a handful of cases directly from the trial courts or — in limited circumstances — was required to hear appeals directly.
For the first time in recent history, all members of the court are appointees of Democratic governors. But the partisan effect of appointments is mitigated by the screening process for judicial appointments, where independent commissions evaluate applications and forward candidates to the governor.
"Colorado’s Supreme Court justices are generally consistent in their rulings, which show respect for settled legal precedent," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann told Colorado Politics.
Consequently, the court has delivered a series of small-scale yet consequential changes to civil and criminal law. Among the highlights, the court has better insulated municipalities from being sued over faulty sidewalks, bolstered privacy protections from police surveillance, narrowed the ability for juries to hear about defendants' bad character and clarified when poor defendants may qualify for an appointed attorney.
Redistricting
Colorado voters in 2018 approved the creation of commissions that would draw boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts following the 2020 Census. The constitutional changes also carved out a role for the Supreme Court, which reviews newly-drawn maps and determines whether the commissions abused their discretion.
Before the maps even landed before the court last year, the justices rejected lawmakers' efforts to retool the commissions' work given the delays to the Census. In the fall, the court held hearings on both sets of maps, with arguments focused on minority voters' representation.
The justices subsequently approved the district boundaries for the next decade. Colorado's U.S. House of Representatives delegation will have eight members for the first time, with one highly competitive district to the north of Denver.
"Despite extraordinarily difficult challenges, things went very well," attorney Christopher M. Jackson said of the process.
Pole camera surveillance
Courts across the country have weighed in on law enforcement's use of technology to monitor suspects continuously for extended periods of time without a warrant. Some judges have sided with the government in finding those types of surveillance do not violate the Fourth Amendment's prohibition on unreasonable searches.
In an appeal out of Colorado Springs, the state Supreme Court was asked to determine whether a video camera mounted to a utility pole outside of a suspected drug dealer's home — which recorded continuously for three months — amounted to a constitutional violation. Based on the nature, continuity and extended duration of the surveillance, the court concluded the police's actions infringed upon a reasonable expectation of privacy.
"It doesn't mean that police are having their hands tied about what they can do. But before they can peek over people's fences, they have to get a search warrant," said Robert Borquez, the attorney for defendant Rafael Phillip Tafoya, after the ruling.
Reasonable doubt illustrations
For more than a decade, the Court of Appeals advised trial judges against trying to describe the concept of reasonable doubt with an analogy or other illustration. Defendants argued on appeal that trying to explain the legal term in plain English — for example, by saying reasonable doubt is like a crack in the foundation of an otherwise perfect home — reduced the burden of proof needed for a conviction. Only recently did the appellate court begin to find those analogies problematic enough to reverse convictions.
Then in January, the Supreme Court finally let its views be known. It determined that trial court judges who attempt to define the concept of reasonable doubt using illustrations or analogies to familiar concepts may, in fact, be committing an error that requires reversal of a defendant's conviction.
Right away, the Court of Appeals put the justices' guidance into motion, overturning two convictions because of judges' faulty illustrations of reasonable doubt. Both cases arose from Adams County — by far the largest source of appeals involving erroneous analogies.
"To trial courts, with great respect, don’t do this anymore. Just don’t," said Justice Richard L. Gabriel during a legal event in May. "Don’t try to give your own examples. You’re not gonna get in trouble that way."
'Make My Day'
Colorado law allows for home occupants to use force, even deadly force, against intruders if certain conditions are met. The Court of Appeals briefly concluded in 1992 that common areas of a multifamily building were not covered under the so-called "Make My Day" law. But nearly three decades later, the appellate court decided Colorado Springs resident Patrick Rau was entitled to the law's immunity for fatally shooting an intruder in the basement of his apartment structure.
In January, the Supreme Court decided the basement was, in fact, covered under the Make My Day statute — or, as Justice Carlos A. Samour Jr. rebranded it, the "force-against-intruders" law.
The government had warned the court that extending deadly force immunity to common areas of shared dwellings would be a recipe for disaster. Samour, the author of the court's decision, insisted it was narrowly tailored to the facts of Rau's case, and the Supreme Court was not approving deadly force under all manner of living situations.
Ballot initiatives
The Supreme Court directly hears appeals from parties dissatisfied with the titles awarded to proposed ballot initiatives seeking a spot on the statewide ballot. Although the court upholds without elaboration most decisions of the Title Board — which is the ballot title-setting panel — the justices occasionally spot errors in the board's judgment.
In June, the court swatted down three ballot initiatives that made it through the Title Board and would have all accomplished the same basic goal: allowing wine sales in grocery or convenience stores and expanding alcohol delivery, including by third parties and delivery apps. The court found the proposals coupled together two unrelated topics, in violation of the state constitution's requirement of a single subject.
The same month, the Supreme Court upheld a ballot initiative Colorado voters approved in 2020 that will provide paid family and medical leave benefits to workers beginning in 2024. A construction company based in Grand Junction alleged the payroll premiums that will fund the benefits constitute an end-run around the state's constitutional requirement for a flat tax with no added surcharges. The justices rejected that argument, clearing the way for a landmark expansion of the social safety net.
Drunk driving prosecutions
In November 2020, the Supreme Court clarified how trial judges should apply the state's felony driving under the influence law. Juries had commonly found defendants guilty of a misdemeanor DUI, then judges would elevate the conviction to a felony if the defendant had three or more prior drunk driving convictions. In Linnebur v. People, the Supreme Court halted that practice, finding juries also needed to be the ones who found, beyond a reasonable doubt, the existence of three prior convictions.
The Linnebur decision triggered dozens of cases on appeal being returned to the trial courts, but left open the question of whether district attorneys could retry the defendants for felony DUI in accordance with the Supreme Court's directive.
Last December, the Supreme Court gave the green light to retrials, deciding the constitutional prohibition against double jeopardy did not apply. The ruling drew criticism from the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar.
"It really is fundamentally unfair to let (prosecutors) keep trying until they get it right," the organization said.
Trip-and-fall liability
A rare 4-3 decision in February dissipated the threat of municipalities facing lawsuits for their sidewalk defects, should a person trip and injure themselves on the subpar infrastructure. The Supreme Court's majority explicitly acknowledged local governments' inability to repair all trip-and-fall hazards in their decision not to label a large sidewalk misalignment in Boulder a "dangerous condition."
The Colorado Municipal League, which represents 270 of the state's 272 cities and towns, asked the Supreme Court to find Boulder could not be held liable for Joy Maphis' injuries on its defective sidewalk, arguing such hazards were "so common" that they were not unreasonable under the state's governmental immunity law.
Justice Monica M. Márquez, writing for the dissenting members, called the decision "unjust," and noted the city had known its sidewalk needed repair but had failed to warn pedestrians of the danger prior to Maphis' fall.
Discarding a 'troublesome relic'
A majority of justices elected in February to scrap a "troublesome relic," as Justice William W. Hood III termed it. The "res gestae" doctrine permitted juries to hear about a defendant's uncharged misconduct if it was helpful to understanding the context of a crime. However, the Supreme Court felt it was being misused to introduce information about a defendant's bad character, which is not permitted.
"The fundamental principle in our criminal law is that a person should only be found guilty based on proof beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed a crime," said criminal defense attorney Ann Roan. But with res gestae, "depending on what your perspective is, just about anything can be important to contextualize a criminal episode."
All but two justices voted in Rojas v. People to eliminate res gestae evidence, instead deferring to other procedural rules that govern the admission of certain information.
Indian Child Welfare Act
Congress enacted the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 in response to the widespread removal of American Indian children into non-tribal homes and institutions. The law gave tribal nations the right to intervene in child custody cases involving their members, and ICWA's overall goal was to keep American Indian families together.
The Supreme Court clarified last month that county governments do have a heightened responsibility to provide services and assistance to families under ICWA in order to prevent such a breakup. At the same time, it concluded Denver had provided a sufficient level of intervention to an American Indian mother, who ultimately failed to follow through.
The court's work of interpreting ICWA will continue into the fall, as the justices heard a case prior to their recess about when juvenile judges have a reason to know they are dealing with an "Indian child" as ICWA defines them.
Restitution
Colorado law requires judges to factor monetary restitution for victims into a defendant's conviction, where applicable. However, there is a 91-day deadline after a person's conviction for ordering restitution, unless a judge finds good cause to extend the window.
The restitution law was confusing enough that the Supreme Court detailed, in a pair of decisions, the ideal process for prosecutors who seek restitution and for trial judges who evaluate such requests. The law is still prone to misinterpretation, however: In one week alone, the Court of Appeals last month found four different trial judges misapplied the restitution statute and overturned partially or completely the judges' orders.
"Not only have these decisions voided restitution orders meant to make victims whole," the Boulder County District Attorney's Office told Colorado Politics in a statement, but "based on what we’ve seen here in Boulder County, it is possible that (the state's Judicial Department) will be asked to reimburse convicted defendants for hundreds of thousands of dollars paid under now-defunct restitution orders."
Ability to afford a lawyer
If a defendant has no money, but lives with people who do have money, should that affect whether he is eligible for a court-appointed attorney? The Supreme Court in February decided an Arapahoe County judge was wrong to consider the wealth of Nicholas Feyd Greer's parents when declining to appoint a public defender. Although Greer lived with his parents, he did not have access to their money.
"Under the circumstances, denying Greer indigent status on the basis of his parents’ income would be tantamount to denying him equal access to the legal process on the basis of his poverty. This we refuse to do," wrote Justice Carlos A. Samour Jr.
Surprise medical billing
The court made national headlines in May when it wiped away a woman's $229,000 hospital bill in favor of the amount an Adams County jury deemed reasonable: $1,337.
Because Lisa Melody French neither knew about nor agreed to pay the hospital's unilateral price set in its secretive "chargemaster," the court decided the marked-up price was not part of French's contract with the hospital. In deciding the case, the Supreme Court also pushed back against the arguments of the hospital, namely that it could not possibly have disclosed to French an accurate pre-surgery estimate for her procedure.
"The hospital did provide an estimate in this case. They did calculate what this was going to cost and (did) tell her that. It seems false to me that they can't do it," countered Justice Melissa Hart during oral arguments.
Emerging from the pandemic
While the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted nearly every aspect of society, the Supreme Court adapted quickly to virtual work during 2020 and 2021. In September of last year, the justices returned for in-person oral arguments, using masks and microphone covers as health precautions.
One month later, the judicial branch resumed its 35-year-old Courts in the Community initiative, with the justices traveling to Pomona High School in Arvada to hear two hour-long oral arguments in real cases in front of an audience of students. Although everyone was still masked, the event allowed the teenagers to interact in small groups with the court and to quiz the lawyers who argued their cases.
The court intended to visit Grand Junction in the spring for another Courts in the Community outing, but the chief justice's exposure to COVID-19 dashed those plans.
The justices are also taking less time on average to issue opinions in cases, with the decrease especially pronounced for criminal appeals.
"We’ve smoothed that out by holding fewer arguments more frequently," Justice Monica M. Márquez explained to a group of judges and attorneys in May. "That small tweak has made a tremendous difference in allowing each of the justices to keep up with the cases in their bucket throughout the year."
Investigations and discipline
Early in 2021, The Denver Post and The Gazette reported on allegations that the Colorado Judicial Department awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to an employee in exchange for her silence on a series of incidents of judicial misconduct.
Last month, an investigation concluded then-Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats did not approve the contract as a quid pro quo. However, the report slammed certain leaders of the judicial branch for their "critical errors in judgment" or "outright misconduct." The four employees tied to the scandal will not ultimately face criminal charges.
Lawmakers this year also passed a bill to provide the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline with an independent funding source, while also creating a panel to study the state's framework for investigating judges for misconduct.
Committee work
The Colorado Access to Justice Commission in March released an alarming report calling on the judicial branch, the legislature and the state's law schools to help fix the barriers for unrepresented litigants to accessing the civil justice system. Among the identified problems was poor Internet connectivity in rural parts of the state, negatively affecting virtual court access. Court forms are also "difficult to understand," said one court assistant in Fremont County.
In related calls for reform, legislators wrote to the Supreme Court's civil and criminal rules committees, resulting in the formation of working groups to revisit eviction procedures and deter implicit racial bias in jury selection.
From October through April, the judicial branch launched a pilot program designed to give diverse attorneys one-on-one coaching with judges and justices, helping them navigate the application and appointment process to the bench. At least one of the participants was successful, becoming the new presiding disciplinary judge for Colorado.
Rule change
On July 1, a revised rule took effect governing the responsibility of prosecutors to disclose evidence favorable to the defense. The Supreme Court heard testimony from public defenders about how difficult it is to show prosecutors acted in bad faith by withholding evidence, and approved a rule change similar to one presented by a working group of prosecutors and defense lawyers.
"The world has very much changed. We are under more intense scrutiny ... and we accept the responsibility of making sure people are not wrongfully convicted or make poor decisions in a criminal case because they did not have the information they should have," Daniel P. Rubinstein, district attorney of Mesa County and a member of the working group, told the justices.
The Rules of Professional Conduct now underscore the prosecution's responsibility to share favorable information that would affect a defendant's decision about whether to plead guilty. The court also departed from its own prior decision from 2002, now declaring that disclosures are not limited to information that would affect the outcome of a trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.