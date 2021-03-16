A federal court has allowed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Boulder to proceed, acknowledging credible allegations that Boulder police lack adequate training to prevent them from violating the constitutional rights of people on probation.
In greenlighting the lawsuit, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty found Boulder officers who responded to a 2017 welfare check of a man on probation appeared to cross the line from a mental health intervention to a criminal arrest.
“There is evidence that the initial handcuffing of Plaintiff — and keeping him in handcuffs — exceeded what was needed to carry out the welfare check,” wrote Hegarty in a March 8 order.
Seth Garrett Franco and his attorneys filed the lawsuit in 2019, two years after more than a dozen officers detained the potentially-suicidal 24-year-old at a Boulder tea house and ultimately took him into custody. Franco died by suicide in a halfway house in March 2020, and his estate has continued the lawsuit.
"It has become abundantly (and concerningly) clear during the course of this lawsuit that Boulder’s police officers receive no appropriate training on how to properly handle welfare checks or protective custody situations, and as a result, they don’t know what they’re allowed to do in the field," Christian Griffin, an attorney for Franco's estate, said this week.
On Sept. 22, 2017, according to the federal complaint, Franco’s probation officer, who was concerned about his suicidality, called 9-1-1 to request a welfare check for Franco. The probation officer told the dispatcher that Franco suffered from a traumatic brain injury, epilepsy and depression. She did not mention any possible criminal activity from Franco.
At the time, Franco was serving probation for an assault on a police officer stemming from an open container violation. A court had handed down his sentence the same day as the probation officer’s call to 9-1-1, and a responding officer reportedly told others to “go in as a group” when checking on Franco.
At the house of Franco’s girlfriend, she told officers that Franco had said his “soul is too tired to go on, that it was time for him to go meet his dad in heaven.” Her father cautioned officers that given Franco’s court sentence and his prior interaction with Boulder police, “just so you guys know, you represent what he really hates right now.”
Shortly afterward, an employee of the Dushanbe Tea House called 9-1-1 to report that Franco was there, and he was implying he would kill himself. The caller said he did not see Franco carrying any weapons, but noted Franco did have a backpack.
Three officers entered the tea house, and Franco reportedly tried to exit when they attempted to make contact with him. According to court documents, law enforcement “immediately surrounded him” and handcuffed him. A total of seven officers were soon inside the tea house, and a detective quizzed him about his alcohol consumption and health. The detective observed that she could smell alcohol on him and asked if he combined it with his prescription medication. Franco responded he “didn’t take anything.”
The detective reassured Franco she just wanted to know if he was all right, to which Franco responded, in reference to his prior arrest, “I’m not ok, you guys already beat me up enough, took everything from me, you guys tased me, I don’t know what else.”
Officers — by now, 16 were present — took Franco outside, and searched his backpack, finding a prescription pill bottle, a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and an unopened can of beer. Franco’s probation prohibited him from consuming alcohol (although there was no written order from the judge at the time).
One officer indicated to the paramedics that Franco was in custody, and Franco responded that police had “tricked” him. Officers did not respond to Franco’s question about why he was in custody as he was placed into an ambulance.
After paramedics cleared him, Boulder police arrested Franco for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation. Franco alleged in his civil complaint that the officers had not apparently received training specific to probation violations, emergency mental illness response or welfare checks.
Franco sued the individual officers for violating the Fourth Amendment by arresting him without a warrant, and for failing to intervene to prevent the constitutional violation. The officers asserted qualified immunity, a judicial doctrine that generally shields government employees from civil liability absent a violation of clearly-established constitutional rights.
“The actions of the Defendant Officers were authorized under the community caretaking exception and the arrest of Mr. Franco was supported by probable cause,” wrote the city in its request to dismiss the case. The community caretaking exception to the Fourth Amendment allows for warrantless searches and seizures by officers who are acting to protect the welfare of people and property.
Hegarty determined the officers were entitled to qualified immunity for the arrest and search of Franco’s backpack, finding such actions while investigating a probation violation did not violate a clearly established right.
However, the magistrate judge also deemed the evidence sufficient to allow the claims against the city of Boulder for its policies to proceed to a jury.
“One interpretation of the evidence is that Defendants saw no overt signs of mental health distress when they observed him outside of the teahouse, when they approached him inside the teahouse, or during their interactions with him thereafter,” Hegarty observed. “The pat-down search and the first search of his backpack revealed nothing to suggest a medical emergency. Nor did Plaintiff act in an aggressive way that would justify his continued restraint.”
He concluded: “If viewed strictly as a welfare check or the provision of emergency aid, the evidence could be construed as showing Defendants’ actions went beyond what was reasonable under the circumstances.”
Boulder's city attorney said the city does not comment on pending litigation.
A judge in Boulder had previously agreed to the suppression of evidence obtained in the unconstitutional search in Franco's criminal case, reasoning that "a probation violation is not a crime, nor is consuming alcohol if one is 21 years of age. Neither is consuming prescription medications nor is threating suicide." Court records show the drug possession charge against Franco was dismissed.
Griffin, the attorney for Franco prior to his death and now for his estate, told Boulder Weekly last year that Franco's sentence to a halfway house — formally called community corrections in Colorado — took a toll on him prior to his death.
“While a ‘normal’ person might be able to weather this kind of culture, someone like Seth, with a history of TBIs [traumatic brain injuries] and a full scale IQ of 80, cannot, as evidenced by what happened to him,” Griffin said.
Griffin, following Hegarty's order, maintained to Colorado Politics that a well-trained officer would not have arrested a potentially suicidal man on a probation violation.
"There is zero evidence the city of Boulder has changed or updated any of its policies or procedures to ensure that what happened to our client doesn’t happen again with others in the future," he said.
The case is Franco v. Boulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.