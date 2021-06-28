Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The state Supreme Court found fault with a controversial ballot measure, and a federal judge had some strong words for two Larimer County deputies who shot into a man's home in the darkness two years ago.
Big week for Colorado's justices
• It has been a busy couple of weeks at the Colorado Supreme Court, and last Monday the agricultural industry celebrated when the justices blocked a proposed ballot initiative on animal cruelty. The decision on Initiative #16 was pretty basic: the Court simply concluded the measure contained more than one subject, which the constitution prohibits.
• The Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation initiative "would have severely harmed one of the state's greatest industries, and thereby furthering the urban-rural divide." — Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, vice chair of the House Rural Affairs & Agriculture Committee. Proponents contended it would simply take animal cruelty protections for domestic animals and extend them to livestock.
• The justices also decided that the ultimate verdict in a criminal trial has to be unanimous, but if a jury chooses to reject a defendant's self-defense explanation, the jurors don't have to all agree on why they're rejecting it.
• Good news for anyone whose property the police illegally seized: the Supreme Court says that defendants have 49 days to ask lower court judges to return their property after prosecutors dismiss criminal charges. (The Court of Appeals, by contrast, had said lower court judges couldn't do anything when charges were dropped.)
The judge and the video replay
• Oral arguments took place last week, and among the unusual cases the justices considered was that of an Adams County judge who is accused of pressuring the prosecutor to change his position at trial. In brief: both sets of attorneys agreed it didn't matter whether the "Good Grammar Bandit" (yes, that's the real nickname) could be seen wearing an earring during bank robberies. Judge Robert W. Kiesnowski, Jr., after closing arguments, replayed a surveillance video and thought he saw an earring flash in two frames of the video. He asked the prosecutor about it, and the prosecutor said that yes, it appears to be an earring. Kiesnowski then found the defendant guilty.
• On the one hand: “In this case, the judge mixed the roles and let himself become a participant in the process and enticed the prosecutor into being a witness." —former Boulder County District Attorney Stanley L. Garnett
• On the other hand: "He’s got a conflict here between what he seems to see in the evidence versus perhaps what some of the arguments are. So he’s asking the counsel to address that. Why is that wrong?” —Justice Carlos A. Samour, Jr.
Vacancies and appointments
• The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has postponed a vote on President Joe Biden's nominee to a Colorado-based seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. At Republican members' request, the committee will take up Veronica S. Rossman's confirmation after July 4.
• Gov. Jared Polis appointed Allison J. Esser to be a district court judge in the 19th Judicial District, which is Weld County. Esser, who is a housing and eviction defense attorney, as well as a former state public defender, succeeds Judge Thomas H. Quammen at the end of next month.
• Courtney L. Dinnel will take a seat this Friday on the Adams County Court, succeeding Judge Michael A. Cox. Her current work entails criminal defense and serving as the legal representative for minors in child welfare cases.
• On the Baca County Court, the governor has chosen Lyudmyla "Milla" Lishchuk to succeed Judge Debra Gunkel as a part-time judge. Lishchuk is a hearing officer with the Colorado Department of Revenue who spent nearly a decade with the Board of Assessment Appeals.
• There is a vacancy on the Denver County Court, following the governor's appointment of Adam Espinosa to the district court. Applications to succeed him are due at the end of the day on July 5.
Weld County goes to SCOTUS
• After a rare all-judges hearing of the 10th Circuit last year, Weld County appealed the 7-6 decision it lost on a disability discrimination case to the U.S. Supreme Court. The county argued that the nation's highest court needs to address whether employers only violate the Americans with Disabilities Act if they take an adverse action against the disabled employee, like firing or demoting them. (BREAKING: The Supreme Court on Monday morning declined to hear the appeal.)
Shots fired
• Unfortunately for the Berthoud man whose home a Larimer County deputy allegedly fired five shots into, he cannot sue for excessive force. While U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson allowed a related claim of false arrest to proceed, he did not mince words when describing the deputy's conduct.
• It was "undoubtedly reckless and foolish" and "the officers’ actions are so objectively unreasonable that no other officer would have dared to act in such a way," wrote Jackson, whom the Court Crawl will note has a reputation for bluntly-written orders.
Overruled but not forgotten
• The State Supreme Court took the unusual move of overruling two Court of Appeals decisions — one from 22 years ago and one from 33 years ago — that conflicted with its precedent. It's one thing to say an old case was wrongly-decided, but what does that mean for those defendants, who likely have no idea what the justices did?
• "I would think they have very good argument to get their convictions vacated or reduced." —attorney Anthony J. Viorst
• However: "If you as the party have no notice, how would you know to take legal action?" —Tristan Gorman of the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar.
Context is key
• Finally, the Court of Appeals overturned a man's murder conviction after finding jurors could have reasonably believed the defendant was admitting guilt in his interrogation video — when in reality the video had been altered and he was talking about a different crime entirely.
