Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The state Supreme Court was in session last week to hear cases and a suggested rule change for prosecutors, plus the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit reversed two federal judges in Colorado by reinstating a pair of lawsuits.
A week in the life of the Supreme Court
• It was oral argument week at the Colorado Supreme Court, so let's begin there. On Tuesday, the justices heard two appeals about some fairly thorny issues. First, a Jefferson County man was convicted of 18 arson charges for setting a single fire to his ex-girlfriend's car. Unfortunately, the fire spread to a second car, a duplex, and put 14 people's lives in danger (they were fine). The question is whether the law authorizes prosecutors to charge arsonists for every building, person, and piece of personal property they put in danger.
• While you ponder 18 arson charges, consider the potential for 4,000 arson charges. Take the recent Marshall Fire in Boulder County, the most destructive in the state's history: If arson was the cause of that blaze, does the culprit deserve to receive 1,000 convictions for the homes destroyed and 3,000 convictions for the lives endangered? Justice Monica M. Márquez elicited this answer from the Colorado Attorney General's Office:
"Yes, that person would be guilty of as many counts as people endangered."
• In the second case, the question of whether a Denver judge appropriately suppressed evidence from a police stop has metastasized into a broader, more technical inquiry into the types of arguments defendants may make on appeal when prosecutors challenge suppression rulings.
Deal or no deal?
• A subcommittee of prosecutors and defense attorneys reached an agreement over the responsibility of prosecutors to disclose relevant evidence to criminal defendants or face professional sanctions. The current standard, they felt, is inadequate. At a hearing last week, they asked the Supreme Court for its blessing on the rule change. Instead, the justices indicated they were not stoked about this grand bargain.
TABOR, kidnapping
• The court also agreed to hear a case challenging the constitutionality, under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, of a payroll surcharge that will fund the voter-approved paid family and medical leave program in Colorado. Up to 12 weeks of paid time off will be available for many workers beginning in 2024.
• Finally, the justices issued a decision rejecting one judge's definition of kidnapping as "any movement, however short in distance." The author of the opinion, Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter, also took the time to upbraid the attorney general's office for taking different positions in front of different courts.
10th Circuit reverses
• A federal judge in Colorado apparently thought that a Muslim inmate had access to group prayer five times daily, as his faith required. The judge even called it a "concrete fact" that he could pray that often, and dismissed the inmate's religious exercise lawsuit. The 10th Circuit reversed that dismissal, saying it was clear the man could not pray with others five times daily.
• Two federal judges who handled a woman's racial discrimination lawsuit misunderstood what she was alleging and summarily dismissed her case. The 10th Circuit ordered them to take another look.
Vacancies and appointments
• The governor has appointed deputy district attorney Deni Eiring to be a judge on the Cheyenne County Court in eastern Colorado. She will succeed Judge Gerald Keefe on March 1.
• There are three finalists for a district court judgeship in the 12th Judicial District, which spans six counties in southern Colorado. Kimberly Cortez-Rodriguez of La Jara, and Jason Kelly and Benjamin Pacyga of Alamosa are vying to succeed retiring Judge Martin A. Gonzales.
• Paul R. Dunkelman is the new chief judge of the Fifth Judicial District, comprising Eagle, Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties. His predecessor, Mark Thompson, pleaded guilty last month to disorderly conduct after brandishing a rifle in a confrontation with his stepson.
Federal cases
• A federal judge agreed that a man's attempt to extract $300 million from the city of Loveland using a highly-suspect arbitration outfit was invalid.
• A Black candidate for a job with the Colorado Supreme Court had not plausibly alleged that her non-hiring was the result of race and age discrimination, a magistrate judge found.
• Kroger, which operates the King Soopers brand, will have to hand over the contact information of supervisors in Colorado exempt from overtime pay as part of a class-action lawsuit challenging the grocer's compliance with federal labor law.
Miscellaneous decisions
• By a 2-1 decision, the state's Court of Appeals found no problem with a prosecutor's analogy of a drunk driving defendant to a shopper who refuses to show their receipt upon leaving a store.
• Two state lawmakers are sponsoring a bill to require the free, online posting of appellate court opinions in Colorado. However, the bill does not apply to the vast majority of the Court of Appeals' output.
• The Office of the State Auditor concluded there was "at least some evidence of occupational fraud, apparently illegal transactions, and/or misuse or embezzlement of public funds" at the state's Judicial Department.
On vacation
• The Court Crawl will be off on Monday, Feb. 21, but will return the following week.
