Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government.
Colorado's newest federal judge won confirmation from the U.S. Senate last month, and whether there is a First Amendment right to record police officers is under consideration in the state's federal appeals court.
Confirmed!
• After waiting almost 10 months since the president nominated her, Charlotte N. Sweeney became the state's newest federal judge, pending her swearing-in. Sweeney, a workers' rights attorney, is the first openly gay federal judge in Colorado and is the second person to join the seven-member trial court during the Biden administration. She follows U.S. District Court Judge Regina M. Rodriguez, who took her seat last summer.
• Sweeney's installation to the district court also marks the first time since Colorado statehood that three women will serve simultaneously as active judges. In addition to Sweeney and Rodriguez, U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello is in active service until she takes a form of semi-retirement known as senior status next month — but her intended successor is also a woman (see below).
• Several former clients of Sweeney's gave consistent and laudatory remarks about Sweeney's temperament, even when others are being aggressive: "She doesn't need to react to their behavior because she scares them with her intellect," said Debra Reynolds-Clark, who Sweeney represented in a sex and age discrimination lawsuit.
One judge down, one to go
• On the same day the Senate confirmed Sweeney, another nominee for Colorado had her hearing before the judiciary committee. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang, whom the White House nominated to succeed Arguello, appeared in person to answer questions. However, she had little opportunity to do so because of who was sitting next to her — the president's pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Senators were understandably curious to speak to him on the day after an 18-year-old massacred an elementary school class in Texas.
• Nonetheless, senators received a detailed portrait of Wang through her many letters of support from former law clerks, Harvard Law School classmates and even a roster of Colorado's U.S. attorneys dating to 1981.
• Also noteworthy was Wang's judicial track record. As a magistrate judge for the past seven years, she has handled many of the same duties as Senate-confirmed district judges. Although in some states being a federal magistrate judge gives people a leg up in nominations to the district courts, Wang would actually be the first magistrate judge to win confirmation in Colorado.
Right to record
• Six of the 11 multistate circuit courts have found that the First Amendment protects the right to record police officers in public, which is key to holding cops accountable for retaliation in civil suits. However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit is not yet one of those. Colorado Politics examined the right to record and the case out of Lakewood that could bring the 10th Circuit in line with its peers. Here's an excerpt from this week's cover story:
"You have to make them pay. If you don't make them pay publicly, then they don't learn their lessons," Abade Irizarry told his viewers in a video, live-streamed to YouTube last year, about his dispute with the City of Lakewood. "Don't be in this if you're not gonna go to the end."
His 10th Circuit appeal drew the attention of other entities: the National Police Accountability Project, the libertarian Cato Institute, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and several First Amendment professors, all of whom submitted supportive briefs to the court. In a major development, the day before Thanksgiving featured a brief from the Justice Department supporting the recognition of a right to record.
"The U.S. Department of Justice frequently relies on photos and videos of police misconduct — including photos and videos taken by members of the public — when investigating and prosecuting police officers" for violations of constitutional rights, the department's Civil Rights Division wrote.
The government referred to the lesson increasingly etched into Americans' consciousness in recent history: Bystander video, whether of the beating of Rodney King or the killing of George Floyd, illuminates police behaviors that affect the public's trust in law enforcement. Bystander footage of officers in Uvalde, Texas, stationed outside an elementary school while a massacre occurred inside late in May, reinforced reports that police delayed their response to the shooting in progress.
Despite those endorsements in the appeal, the 10th Circuit had already heard from — and rejected — many of those groups' positions before. Just last year, the appellate court looked at an arguably more serious case of police retaliation in Colorado, but chose not to recognize a right to record.
Supreme Court news
• An Adams County judge with a history of questionable behavior caused the Colorado Supreme Court to reverse a man's convictions, after the judge refused to allow the defendant to hire a new lawyer.
• The justices have agreed to review the constitutionality of two Colorado laws — one involving straw purchases of guns and the other implicating the requirement that judges re-commit certain defendants to a mental health institution if they refuse an examination.
• The Supreme Court's ethics advisory panel has told state judges that they may serve in nonjudicial elective office, but they just can't campaign for those positions.
Appeals in Colorado
• Two Jefferson County sheriff's personnel left a murder suspect confused about his Miranda rights prior to interrogating him. In particular, they said that "the only way" he could have an attorney was by paying for one. The state's Court of Appeals reversed the man's murder conviction after finding his confession had occurred without a complete understanding of his constitutional rights.
• A man convicted of drunk driving in Arapahoe County will get a new trial because his jury had an incomplete picture of his change of mind when officers asked him to take a blood test.
• The Court of Appeals upheld a Fremont County man's conviction for threatening a judge when he said he might pay her a visit after an unfavorable ruling.
• Judges can't just ignore postconviction claims that defendants raise, even if their appointed lawyers decline to pursue those, the Court of Appeals said.
• Because a juror who was "slightly" biased in favor of police served on a Douglas County drunk driving trial, the Court of Appeals reversed the defendant's convictions.
• The Court of Appeals issued a ruling on the constitutionality of a judge's gag order that was used to jail a mother in her parental rights case.
• An expert witness improperly vouched for the credibility of a victim, leading the Court of Appeals to order a new sex assault trial.
• The University of Denver's promise of a fair, thorough and impartial investigation was enough for a student expelled for sexual misconduct to sue for breach of contract, the Court of Appeals ruled.
• A Logan County judge imposed a half-million-dollar fine even though there was no indication the defendant could pay, which the Court of Appeals determined was a constitutional violation.
Circuit cases in review
• Twenty-two years ago, Denver detectives lied and coerced a murder confession out of a developmentally-disabled 14-year-old boy, Lawrence Montoya, his civil lawsuit alleges. After his conviction was reversed, Montoya attempted to hold the officers accountable for constitutional violations. On Friday, the 10th Circuit upheld a trial judge's strongly-worded order allowing certain civil claims to proceed against the police defendants.
• Denver police destroyed DNA evidence before it could be tested and seemingly failed to investigate a suspect the victim named immediately in favor of someone she reportedly saw in a dream. But the 10th Circuit said that Clarence Moses-EL, wrongly convicted and incarcerated for 28 years, may not sue the prosecutors and law enforcement officials who contributed to his imprisonment.
• The 10th Circuit agreed with a trial judge who threw out a conspiracy lawsuit related to the 2020 election results.
• A sheriff's deputy in the Mesa County jail may be sued for waiting 10 minutes to summon medical help after allegedly seeing a detainee not breathing.
Vacancies and appointments
• Although Colorado Politics reported in January that Maritza Dominguez Braswell was appointed to be a federal magistrate judge, she has yet to take her seat five months later because her background check has not been completed.
• The governor has appointed Benjamin T. Figa, a former prosecutor and lawyer with the Denver City Attorney's Office who also worked for then-Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Justice Michael L. Bender, to be a district court judge in the 18th Judicial District. He will succeed Judge David Stevens.
• Criminal defense attorney LaQunya L. Baker will succeed Arapahoe County Court Judge Anne M. Ollada effective July 1.
• El Paso County Court Judge Monica Gomez will succeed retiring District Court Judge Deborah J. Grohs in the Fourth Judicial District of El Paso and Teller counties. Consequently, there is now a vacancy for Gomez's county court seat. Applications are due by June 15.
• The governor is considering three finalists to succeed District Court Judge Michael A. Schiferl in the 16th Judicial District of Bent, Crowley and Otero counties. They are William J. Culver of Rocky Ford, Rodney D. Fouracre Sr. of Lu Junta and Samuel S. Vigil of Las Animas.
Miscellaneous decisions
• Although a Loveland police officer who shot a puppy seconds after exiting his car asked a federal judge to pause the civil lawsuit against him until there is a decision on whether to dismiss the case, the judge declined to do so.
• A man who alleged excessive force against Loveland police officers had his case dismissed because he didn't list who did what to him.
• The state Supreme Court suspended the law license of a southern Colorado district attorney because she failed to complete her legal education requirements.
• A federal judge in Colorado overseeing the civil lawsuit of the convicted Boston Marathon bomber believed that prison officials gave a "misleading" explanation in response to Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's administrative grievance.
