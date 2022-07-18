Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government.
The state Supreme Court's major rulings and other activities over the past year were the subject of a recent cover story, and the federal appeals court based in Denver has followed six other circuit courts across the country in recognizing the First Amendment protects the right of bystanders to record police activity.
Remembering the Supreme Court's year
• While the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority enacted massive shifts on fundamental legal rights during its most recent term, the Colorado Supreme Court more quietly tinkered around the edges of civil and criminal law, in addition to its responsibilities governing the state's judicial branch. Now that the justices are on break until September, a Colorado Politics cover story looked at the court's recent activity and catalogued the major decisions, changes in workflow and controversies of the high court. Here is an excerpt:
The state's seven justices typically deliver around 100 decisions annually in cases, but saw a decline to 82 total rulings between 2020 and 2021. Preliminary numbers from the judicial department showed a further decrease to 64 in the most recent September-to-June period.
Unlike its federal counterpart, the state Supreme Court's work largely interpreted language enacted into law by the legislature or reviewed trial judges' handling of cases. Although several appeals came via the state's Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court chose to hear a handful of cases directly from the trial courts or — in limited circumstances — was required to hear appeals directly.
For the first time in recent history, all members of the court are appointees of Democratic governors. But the partisan effect of appointments is mitigated by the screening process for judicial appointments, where independent commissions evaluate applications and forward candidates to the governor.
"Colorado’s Supreme Court justices are generally consistent in their rulings, which show respect for settled legal precedent," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann told Colorado Politics.
Consequently, the court has delivered a series of small-scale yet consequential changes to civil and criminal law. Among the highlights, the court has better insulated municipalities from being sued over faulty sidewalks, bolstered privacy protections from police surveillance, narrowed the ability for juries to hear about defendants' bad character and clarified when poor defendants may qualify for an appointed attorney.
A major First Amendment win
• As of May 2019, it was clearly-established in Colorado and five neighboring states that the First Amendment protects a person's right to record police officers who perform their duties in public. That was the conclusion of a three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in the precedent-setting case of Irizarry v. Yehia. The ruling means officers cannot assert qualified immunity as a shield from liability if they are sued for retaliating against bystanders who video record them.
• Six other circuit courts of appeals have recognized the right to record already, but the 10th Circuit has lagged behind. Last year, in Frasier v. Evans, it had the opportunity to say the right existed, but declined. In the meantime, Abade Irizarry filed an appeal of his civil lawsuit seeking to hold a Lakewood officer liable for allegedly violating his First Amendment rights when the officer interfered with Irizarry's attempt to record an early-morning traffic stop. In an unusual move, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote to the 10th Circuit in favor of recognizing the right to record.
• Elizabeth Wang, the attorney who litigated the Frasier right-to-record case, said she was "thrilled at the result," and attributed the 10th Circuit's about-face to three factors: the increasing consensus of circuit courts, the involvement of the Justice Department and the different three-judge panel that heard Irizarry's appeal.
• To read more about the right to record's history in the courts, check out this Colorado Politics cover story from last month.
Other 10th Circuit news
• An anti-Semitic Snapchat post, intended as a joke, prompted the Cherry Creek School District to expel a student for one year. The 10th Circuit recently reversed a trial judge's decision to dismiss the ensuing First Amendment lawsuit, deciding the student's off-campus speech was constitutionally protected.
• A cognitively-impaired man served his prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child 25 years ago, but is still required to register as a sex offender for life. But an inability to follow registration requirements has landed him behind bars multiple times and resulted in his continued supervision and treatment. The 10th Circuit upheld a trial judge's latest punishment for the defendant, while those familiar with sex offender laws see the case as illustrating the inherent flaws of the lifetime registration scheme.
• In sentencing, federal judges are supposed to look across the country at similarly-situated defendants so as not to enact a sentence that is overly harsh or overly lenient. By a 2-1 decision, the 10th Circuit found a federal judge in Colorado followed the rules, even if he spoke at length about another case he personally oversaw while handing down the sentence.
• The 10th Circuit dismissed an inmate's challenge to prison COVID-19 protocols, filed in the early months of the pandemic.
• "Some evidence" supported the decision to discipline a prisoner incarcerated in Colorado, which is all the U.S. Supreme Court has said is needed to uphold a punishment, the 10th Circuit ruled.
• A federal judge determined a convicted man had obstructed justice, and consequently increased the defendant's offense level during sentencing. But the 10th Circuit did not see any evidence of obstruction and ordered a resentencing.
A hug, a 'chemist', and a detective who said too much
• There were several irregularities with a small-town jury trial, including the prosecutor making improper statements, multiple jurors knowing the witnesses and even one witness hugging a juror during the trial. The state's Court of Appeals upheld the convictions, while the parties acknowledged the inherent difficulties of trying criminal cases in rural areas.
• A Colorado Springs man claimed that, as a "chemist," a state law infringed on his First Amendment right to expression. (The law in question criminalizes the possession of chemicals or instruments with an intent to make narcotics.) The Court of Appeals said the law is constitutional, with Judge Jerry N. Jones writing, "while 'Breaking Bad' is a constitutionally protected work of art, Walter White’s production of methamphetamine wasn’t."
• A detective told a Jefferson County jury that a defendant had a "classic case" of drug possession with the intent to distribute. The Court of Appeals said the defendant's intent was actually for the jury to decide, and the detective's testimony was an improper influence.
• For the fourth time in six months, a conviction out of Adams County has been overturned on appeal because the trial judge used an improper analogy when explaining reasonable doubt to jurors. The chief judge told Colorado Politics his bench has discussed the issue, which is endemic to Adams County.
• La Junta police searched a man's home for evidence based on a warrant that failed to establish probable cause of a crime, the Court of Appeals said in reversing the defendant's convictions.
• Sixteen years ago, a Jefferson County magistrate ordered that notice of child welfare proceedings be published in a newspaper after the father allegedly could not be contacted personally. That order was in error, the Court of Appeals recently said, clearing the way for the father's related civil lawsuit to proceed over his child's death.
• A man whose religious group murdered two girls in San Miguel County by leaving them to die in a vehicle without food or water was properly convicted of child abuse resulting in death, the Court of Appeals found.
• Even though judges can order parents involved in child welfare proceedings to receive counseling, a Mesa County judge went too far by directing a father to participate in the state's official sex offender treatment in the absence of a criminal conviction, the Court of Appeals decided.
• Two defendants challenged their convictions, alleging racial bias in jury selection. Although the Court of Appeals upheld the outcome in both cases, one appellate judge believed the trial court in Weld County had mishandled the protocol for evaluating racial discrimination.
Vacancies and appointments
• This evening, the U.S. Senate is scheduled to hold a procedural vote on the nomination of U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang to be a federal district judge in Colorado. A final confirmation vote could come sometime this week.
• The judge whose seat Wang would fill, Christine M. Arguello, took senior status on Friday, which is a form of retirement that will permit her to keep handling cases while also creating a vacancy. Even though Arguello gave the White House and the Senate 11 months' lead time with her retirement announcement, it wasn't quite long enough to confirm a successor in the end.
• There are actually two vacancies on Colorado's seven-member U.S. District Court. Although the Senate confirmed Charlotte N. Sweeney in late May to fill an open seat, she still has not been sworn in. Between that delay and Arguello's retirement, the district court narrowly missed the window for having three women serving simultaneously as active judges for the first time in history.
• Speaking of delays, U.S. Magistrate Judge Maritza Dominguez Braswell was finally sworn in on July 6 after being selected for the position in January. She will work out of the Colorado Springs courthouse.
• There are three nominees to succeed District Court Judge Katherine R. Delgado in the 17th Judicial District of Adams and Broomfield counties: Shelby L. Fyles, Magistrate Kelley R. Southerland and Magistrate Bradley V. Varmo.
• There are also two candidates for the Bent County Court to succeed now-District Court Judge Samuel S. Vigil: Jeremy P. Boyce of Greeley and Lance P. Clark of Wiley.
• In the Third Judicial District of Las Animas and Huerfano counties, the nominees to succeed Chief Judge Leslie J. Gerbracht are Pierce Fowler and Pamela Nelson, both of whom are from Trinidad.
• Longtime Court of Appeals judges Michael H. Berger and David J. Richman have announced their retirements, with applications to succeed them on the state's second-highest court due by Aug. 5. There is also a vacancy in Boulder County District Court with the retirement of Judge Norma A. Sierra, with applications due by Aug. 1. Finally, there is a Costilla County Court vacancy due to the resignation of Judge Kimberly L. Wood, and applications are due by July 27.
Judicial discipline under scrutiny
• An interim committee is examining whether the state's system of judicial discipline needs reform. The committee recently heard suggestions, ranging from the election of the top judicial administrator to taking aim at the confidential nature of proceedings.
• State Court Administrator Steven Vasconcellos also wrote to the committee to suggest the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline was "inaccurate" in its claims the judicial branch had refused to cooperate with its investigative efforts.
Miscellaneous decisions
• A part-time county court judge may assist his former client with his clemency petition to the governor without running afoul of the rules of conduct, the Colorado Supreme Court's ethics panel advised.
• The first-term district attorney for the San Luis Valley has resigned in the wake of a damning state investigation and a recall effort, prompting other prosecutors' offices elsewhere in Colorado to lend personnel temporarily.
• A dentist accused of murdering his wife on an African safari is currently standing trial in Denver on federal charges of foreign murder and mail fraud.
