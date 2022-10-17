Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government.
A trailblazing judge in Colorado who spent nearly 50 years on the bench died earlier this month, and the state Supreme Court returns this week to hear arguments in five cases.
'Everything we could aspire to be'
• Zita L. Weinshienk was the first woman to be appointed a judge on Colorado's federal trial court. Before that, she was Denver's first female judge, originally on the municipal/county court and then the district court. President Jimmy Carter appointed her to the U.S. District Court in 1979, where she was an active judge until 1998. Weinshienk remained on the bench until 2011 as a semi-retired senior judge. At the time of her death on Friday, Oct. 7, she remained an inactive senior judge. She was 89.
• Chief Judge Christopher J. Baumann of the Denver District Court provided this statement about Weinshienk's passing:
The Second Judicial District lost a treasured member of its family. We remember proudly that Judge Weinshienk served on our bench from 1972 to 1979. It is a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of Judge Weinshienk that just this past Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of our newest judge — the day of Judge Weinshienk’s passing but before any of us had learned of it — we contemplated the example set by Judge Weinshienk for all of us striving to follow in her footsteps. Judge Weinshienk embodies everything we could aspire to be in a judge. Our bench hopes it brings some small measure of comfort to Judge Weinshienk’s family that as her life was ending that day the judicial officers of the Second Judicial District were thinking about the impact she continues to have on our bench these many years later.
• Weinshienk was a Harvard Law School graduate who was in her early 30s at the time of her first judicial appointment. She drew nationwide attention in 1970 after a first-of-its-kind documentary televised a trial in Weinshienk's courtroom, touching on issues of racial bias in policing. According to the late Chief Justice Mary Mullarkey, who wrote about the event decades later:
Weinshienk recalls receiving fan mail after the trial was broadcast, including a few proposals of marriage and “many, many” letters from women who were inspired to go to law school.
Supreme Court returns
• This Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court will hear oral arguments that touch on a variety of subject areas. The cases are:
People in the Interest of E.B.: This case implicates the obligation of juvenile court judges to postpone proceedings to allow parents to appear in person, even if an attorney is present and even if the parent unsuccessfully attempted to participate remotely.
Rios-Vargas v. People: Is a defendant allowed to question an alternate suspect in front of the jury, even if that alternate suspect decides to invoke her constitutional right against self-incrimination the entire time?
Kulmann v. Salazar: The justices will interpret whether the term limits that apply to elected officials in Thornton mean that council members who become mayor must necessarily serve for less time than people who are elected solely to the mayor's office.
People v. Kembel and People v. Dexter: In a pair of appeals directly from the trial court in Larimer County, the Supreme Court will reevaluate its recent decisions on Colorado's felony drunk driving law to determine how juries are supposed to hear about and decide whether a defendant has prior DUIs.
Heard on appeal
• The state's Court of Appeals issued two key rulings about racial bias in jury selection, ordering that that a Black juror's negative experience with police based on their race is not a reason, by itself, to remove them from a jury. Also, the appeals court concluded a prosecutor's explanation for removing a juror of color can't suffice when it is contradicted by other evidence in the court record.
• A Lincoln County judge permitted two biased jurors to serve on a criminal trial, prompting the Court of Appeals to overturn the convictions.
• There was sufficient evidence to support the Douglas County School District's decision to expel a student for allegedly creating a "hitlist" of students and staff and making other allusions to a school shooting online.
• A school district in El Paso County was permitted to name just one finalist for its superintendent search and publicly disclose the application of that person alone, the appeals court decided.
• Although the Larimer County sheriff briefly stopped honoring firearms safety certificates from one gun group after questions arose about its classes, the Court of Appeals decided the organization's lawsuit against the sheriff is now moot.
• The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center attempted to set its real estate property value $400 million lower than Adams County valued it, but the appeals court upheld Adams County's analysis.
• A Delta County judge did not have enough information to clearly say that two children allegedly living out of a tent with their mother were homeless.
In federal news
• A prominent supporter of Donald Trump is on trial in New York for failing to register as a foreign agent. At the same time, a federal judge in Colorado rejected his lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice over records that were relevant to the defense.
• Although a woman had a second chance to sue Mesa County law enforcement for allegedly causing $50,000 worth of damage to her home in a SWAT operation, a judge again found she had failed to plausibly state a claim.
• A convoluted challenge to Colorado's prison work program was thrown out, after the plaintiffs failed to show the program amounted to involuntary servitude.
• Jurors will now decide whether a Black employee of Denver Public Schools experienced race-based discrimination when she was passed over for a promotion.
• Even though a Black teacher felt highly uncomfortable attending racial equity training sessions in the Cherry Creek School District, a judge decided those events did not add up to a hostile work environment.
Vacancies and appointments
• There are three finalists to succeed retiring District Court Judge Russell H. Granger in the Fifth Judicial District of Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit Counties. The cadidates are Inga Causey, Courtney Holm, and County Court Judge Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez.
• The governor also has three finalists for a vacancy on the Mesa County District Court following the resignation of Judge Lance P. Timbreza: Jeremy Chaffin, County Court Judge Michael J. Grattan III, and Jennifer Springer.
• Finally, here are the three candidates for the seat of retired Larimer County Court Judge Mary Jo Berenato: Magistrate Dina M. Christiansen, Heather Siegel and Magistrate Matthew Zehe.
Miscellaneous proceedings
• A federal judge denied bail to a former National Security Agency employee and Colorado Springs resident who allegedly tried to sell secrets to law enforcement posing as Russian agents.
• A Denver judge has paused the recall effort against Sen. Kevin Priola, a Republican who switched his party affiliation to Democratic this summer.
• Two proposed changes to the state's judicial discipline system will be introduced in 2023 after an interim legislative committee considered ways to provide more transparency.
• A Larimer County judge has barred certain cellphone location mapping data from being used in his court, raising concerns about its reliability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.