Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government.
The federal appeals court based in Denver convened judges and attorneys in Colorado Springs this past weekend, where the recently-completed term of the U.S. Supreme Court loomed large over everything.
Bench and bar get together
• Every two years, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit holds a "bench and bar" conference for the legal community in the six-state region covered under the 10th Circuit. Because the pandemic threw a wrench into those plans, this past week's event at The Broadmoor resort was actually the first since 2018. Judges Allison H. Eid and Joel M. Carson III organized the 2022 conference.
• Colorado Politics clocked most of the state's federal trial judges in attendance, as were nearly all of the 10th Circuit's appellate judges. Some of the more substantive legal issues under discussion are chronicled here. There was a recurring theme that the Supreme Court's turn toward more conservative jurisprudence has ushered in a new era of precedents for lower court judges to decipher and apply.
• The conference began on Thursday with the expected news that Chief Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich of Colorado will hand over the reins of the 10th Circuit to Judge Jerome A. Holmes of Oklahoma at the beginning of next month, as Tymkovich finishes his seven-year term as chief. Both men were appointees of George W. Bush, and Holmes will be the circuit's first Black chief judge.
• But it was two other Bush-era judges who captured much of the outside attention at the conference: Neil M. Gorsuch, a former 10th Circuit judge from Colorado and now a Supreme Court justice, plus John G. Roberts Jr., a former appellate judge for the D.C. Circuit who is currently in his 17th year as chief justice of the Supreme Court.
• Roberts told attendees he did not believe it was correct to question the court's legitimacy based on its recent series of decisions — among which is the court's finding of no constitutional protection for abortion.
• Gorsuch, also in response to softball questioning from 10th Circuit judges, addressed this year's leak of a draft court opinion to POLITCO by calling efforts to influence judicial decision-making "a threat."
• Barring another pandemic, the next conference will be in 2024.
New judge alert
• The White House announced the nomination of U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon P. Gallagher to fill an upcoming vacancy on the state's seven-member federal trial court. While all of the active district judges sit in downtown Denver, Gallagher's work to date has been largely on the Western Slope, where he has worked as a defense lawyer based in Grand Junction for the past two decades (in addition to being a part-time magistrate judge).
• If confirmed, Gallagher would succeed U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martínez, an Obama administration appointee who is stepping down from active service in February. However, complicating Gallagher's nomination is the impending midterm election and a slew of other nominees awaiting confirmation — including for appellate judgeships, which tend to take precedence. The bottom line: Colorado may have to wait until 2023 to learn the fate of Gallagher's nomination.
Judge suspended for criminal conduct
• Judge Mark D. Thompson of the Fifth Judicial District, which spans several mountain counties, will serve a 30-day timeout from his job after the Colorado Supreme Court issued a rare public sanction for judicial misconduct. Thompson's transgression stemmed from pointing an AR-15-style rifle at his stepson last summer.
• Prosecutors charged Thompson with felony menacing, but he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Although Thompson lost his title as the chief judge of the judicial district, he otherwise remains on the bench and is serving a probationary criminal sentence — unlike the two previous judges who received censures and promptly departed.
• On a related noted, the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline released its statistics for 2021. Although there were 200 complaints made, very few of them actually pertained to alleged professional misconduct by judges. Of the legitimate reports, the commission privately reprimanded several judges, largely relating to defects in their case handling.
Update on Second Amendment challenges
• Colorado Politics has previously reported on the wave of lawsuits from pro-gun groups following the Supreme Court's decision this year in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, which imposes a higher burden on governments to enact gun regulations that comply with the Second Amendment. Boulder County is the epicenter of the legal challenges, with a federal judge temporarily blocking the county's prohibitions on high-capacity magazines and "assault weapons." Another judge previously blocked a similar ordinance in the town of Superior.
• At the same time, not all lawsuits are created equal, and a judge shot down a Colorado Springs man's request to enjoin enforcement of the state's ban on high-capacity magazines. The problem with that lawsuit? The plaintiff sued the attorney general, who doesn't really have anything to do with enforcing the prohibition.
In other federal news
• A judge determined the city of Pueblo may be held liable for the excessive force of a police officer who shot three people in less than a year and killed two of them — behavior that worried his fellow officers.
• After multiple days of testimony, a federal judge will now decide whether to order the forcible medication of the man accused of murdering three people in 2015 at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood facility, and who is currently incompetent to stand trial.
• Littleton and Englewood police officers shot between 44 and 66 bullets into a fleeing vehicle, killing a passenger and paralyzing the driver. A federal judge granted them qualified immunity, noting the Supreme Court has never found deadly force to be unconstitutional in a car chase.
• An inmate may proceed to sue Colorado prison officials for failing to protect him from violence, a judge concluded.
• An El Paso County court will now hear a liability lawsuit for a dog attack that occurred on the U.S. Army's Fort Carson base. A federal judge determined she had no jurisdiction over the litigation.
• The City and County of Denver may not be sued for its officers' excessive force because the plaintiff had not established that four similar incidents necessarily amounted to a "pattern," a judge found.
• An Adams County sheriff's deputy who directed two unlicensed teenagers to drive a commercial truck home cannot be held liable for them being killed in a traffic accident shortly afterward.
• A judge decided two former professors at Colorado State University Pueblo may sue the school's administrators for allegedly retaliating against them after they spoke up about sex-based discrimination.
News on state appeals
• The Colorado Supreme Court is returning from its summer break this month and it has signaled it will hear three cases: First, are judges able to review any decision of the state's board of education when denying a charter school application? Second, what damages can a Good Samaritan pursue for their injuries in performing a rescue? Finally, did the Court of Appeals correctly handle its decision to wipe away a $3 million judgment against a for-profit college and order a new trial?
• The Court of Appeals declined to overturn the conviction of a man solely because he represented himself at trial. He did not appear to be incompetent, the court found, but rather a "sovereign citizen," whose beliefs were inherently bizarre. (The court did reverse his DUI conviction on other grounds, though.)
• At some point, an Aurora police interrogation of a road rage suspect effectively placed the man in custody. The Court of Appeals, by 2-1, decided the failure to give the defendant a Miranda warning required reversal of his convictions.
• An El Paso County judge failed to properly ensure a defendant was aware of his own lawyer's conflicts of interest — specifically, the fact that he was simultaneously being prosecuted by the same district attorney's office.
• A Denver prosecutor's comment to the jury was so egregious it required a new murder trial for the defendant, the Court of Appeals decided.
• Even though a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child clearly had cognitive difficulties, the appellate court decided he was not entitled to yet another psychological evaluation after medical professionals repeatedly found him competent.
• A Pitkin County judge's erroneous decisions about evidence have led to the reversal of a man's theft and burglary convictions.
• By 2-1, the Court of Appeals said a Montezuma County judge should have given jurors the opportunity to evaluate whether a defendant was acting in defense of his home when he threatened his parole officer.
Vacancies and appointments
• The governor is evaluating six candidates to fill two district judge vacancies in the sprawling 18th Judicial District, following the retirements of Judges Frederick T. Martinez and Elizabeth A. Weishaupl. The finalists are: Magistrate Christina Apostoli and Angela Boykins of Aurora, Robert Caldwell of Centennial, Magistrate Michelle Jones of Denver, David Karpel of Englewood and Magistrate Donna Stewart of Castle Rock.
• There is also a slate of finalists for the state's second-highest court, where Judges Michael H. Berger and David J. Richman are retiring from the Court of Appeals. The nominees are: Adams County District Court Judge Priscilla Jeffrey Loew, Katharine “Katy” Lum, Melissa C. Meirink, Karl Lee Schock, Grant Thomas Sullivan and Arapahoe County District Court Judge Don Jesse Toussaint.
• Finally, the three candidates to succeed retiring Boulder County District Court Judge Norma A. Sierra are Shana R. Beggan, Robert R. Gunning and Magistrate Monica O. Haenselman.
• The governor has appointed domestic relations and housing attorney Tamara M. Sullivan to the Costilla County Court, succeeding Judge Kimberly L. Wood.
• In the 22nd Judicial District of Dolores and Montezuma counties, criminal defense and family law attorney William Y. Furse will succeed retiring District Court Judge Douglas S. Walker.
• The governor has chosen Magistrate Anita J. Crowther to fill the seat of retiring Chief Judge James F. Hartmann Jr. on the Weld County District Court.
Miscellaneous decisions
• There is a new district attorney in the San Luis Valley's 12th Judicial District, following the resignation of the elected prosecutor in the face of a recall attempt.
• Colorado's public defenders are recruiting members to a union in response to unsustainable caseloads, low pay and high turnover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.