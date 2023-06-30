When the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority opened the door for certain businesses to deny service for reasons related to sexual orientation, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch repeatedly turned to the words of his friend and former appellate colleague, Timothy M. Tymkovich.
Tymkovich, who sat on the three-judge panel that first decided 303 Creative v. Elenis in 2021, was the lone member who believed Colorado could not compel plaintiff Lorie Smith to design wedding websites depicting same-sex couples in violation of her Christian beliefs, despite her willingness to create websites for opposite-sex couples.
His uncharacteristically strident dissent called portions of Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act "Orwellian," accused the state of "dictating" people's speech and warned of a slippery slope toward "authoritarianism."
While the Supreme Court's majority opinion largely omitted the most fiery rhetoric, Tymkovich's imprint on the case — and his views on the danger of government-compelled speech — was clear.
"In a world like that, as Chief Judge Tymkovich highlighted, governments could force 'an unwilling Muslim movie director to make a film with a Zionist message,'" Gorsuch wrote, or "they could compel 'an atheist muralist to accept a commission celebrating Evangelical zeal.'"
It is common, said LGBTQ rights attorney John M. McHugh, for the Supreme Court to cite from a dissenting judge's opinion when reversing a decision.
"As far as tone," he continued, "I think Tymkovich's dissent and the majority opinion here take very different tones about what Colorado is doing and what anti-discrimination laws are permitted to do."
"Gorsuch’s opinion wasn’t as provocative, but it came out about the same way," agreed Christopher M. Jackson, an appellate attorney. "I think the biggest way we saw Judge Tymkovich’s influence was on how the case was litigated (and ultimately decided) at the Supreme Court."
Tymkovich and Gorsuch were both George W. Bush appointees from Colorado to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. Gorsuch left for the nation's highest court in 2017, the result of U.S. Senate Republicans refusing to fill a vacancy during the final year of the Obama administration. Tymkovich was Colorado's solicitor general early in his career, where he defended before the Supreme Court a voter-approved constitutional amendment barring LGBTQ protections.
As the chief circuit judge at the time 303 Creative landed at the appellate court, Tymkovich was the Republican appointee on a panel with two judges who joined during the Clinton administration. While the majority believed Colorado's anti-discrimination law was narrowly drawn to advance an important government interest, Tymkovich blasted the notion that a web designer could be compelled to create a message in violation of her beliefs.
"It seems we have moved from 'live and let live' to 'you can’t say that,'" he wrote. "To paraphrase Orwell, liberty must mean the right to tell others — especially the government — what it does not want to hear."
Igor Raykin, an attorney who litigates cases against school districts in federal court, said that even if Tymkovich has a reputation as a conservative, Raykin did not view the dissent as ideological.
"My guess is that Tymkovich's dissent was influential to the Supreme Court, but still very limited in its influence," he said. "The six conservative members of this court have very clear beliefs as to where they stand on religious questions. This court as it's currently constituted has come down in favor of religion in every case that it's reviewed. That was never going to change regardless of whether Tymkovich wrote a dissent or not."
David Lane, a civil rights attorney, added that Tymkovich's presence throughout Gorsuch's opinion amounted simply to "a shout out to his buddy."
However, Jackson suggested Tymkovich's detailed rebuttal of the idea that Colorado's law was "narrowly tailored" might have affected the parties' focus in the Supreme Court, if not the ultimate outcome.
An aide to Tymkovich said the judge was unable to provide a statement.
