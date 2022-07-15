When the U.S. Senate confirmed Charlotte N. Sweeney in late May to be a judge on Colorado's federal trial court, it marked the first time three women would serve simultaneously as active judges since the court's establishment at statehood.
Or, at least, it was supposed to.
Due to the "administrative hurdles" of a judicial confirmation, as the U.S. District Court's clerk told Colorado Politics, Sweeney has yet to be sworn in to the bench. Meanwhile, July 15 marks the effective date of U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello's "senior status," a form of retirement that permits judges to continue handling cases part time.
Those two factors mean Colorado will have to wait to see a historic number of women serving at the same time as active members of the seven-judge district court. However, the wait will not be for long.
The Senate has scheduled a procedural vote on Monday for Arguello's successor, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang. Once Wang and Sweeney take office, they will join U.S. District Court Judge Regina M. Rodriguez, who was sworn in last summer. All three women are nominees of the Biden administration.
In total, the White House has nominated four judges on the federal trial and appellate courts in Colorado since 2021, with three confirmations to date.
