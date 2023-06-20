The Colorado Supreme Court slammed the door on Tuesday to victims who endured child sex abuse years or decades in the past, striking down a recent law that empowered survivors to sue their perpetrators and the institutions that harbored them.
The decision was a victory for organizations like the Catholic Church, public schools and other operators of youth programming, who will not face the financial burden of defending themselves from allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct against children.
Justice Monica M. Márquez, in the court's June 20 opinion, acknowledged the legitimate reasons why Colorado lawmakers enacted a three-year window to give survivors, whose civil claims for sexual abuse had long passed the legal deadline, a new opportunity to seek compensation for their injuries.
"We certainly understand the General Assembly’s desire to right the wrongs of past decades by permitting such victims to hold abusers and their enablers accountable," she wrote. "But the General Assembly may accomplish its ends only through constitutional means."
Colorado was among the 26 states and three territories to enact a "lookback window" for those who experienced abuse as children from 1960 onward. Until recently, Colorado victims generally had six years from the time they turned 18 to sue their perpetrator and two years to file suit against an organization that employed or supervised the perpetrator. The General Assembly created the lookback window in 2021 to permit survivors to get around those statutes of limitations and bring a claim regardless of when the abuse occurred.
The purpose of lookback windows is to allow those who did not disclose their abuse until later in life to seek vindication, while also helping to identify perpetrators who still hold positions of trust over children.
However, Colorado's constitution prohibits any law that is "retrospective in its operation" — meaning an unfair change in the rules after the fact.
In the case before the Supreme Court, Angelica Saupe, formerly Angelica Synovic, alleged Rangeview High School coach and administrator David James O'Neill sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. O'Neill reportedly took her to the coach's office and other private spaces and "compelled" her to have sex with him over four school years from 2001-2005. After graduating, Saupe allegedly filed a police report in Aurora in 2007, but law enforcement erroneously told her the statute of limitations had expired.
Now in her 30s, Saupe filed suit against O'Neill and Aurora Public Schools, arguing the Supreme Court has previously held that retrospective laws may be constitutional if there are compelling "public health and safety concerns." Protecting child victims, Saupe's lawyers contended, fit within that category.
But the Supreme Court rejected that idea, clarifying that public policy is "never" an exception to the constitutional prohibition. Instead, people must be on notice of the consequences of their actions before they act.
"Our constitutional form of government has inherent costs; namely, the limitations it places on the legislature’s ability to act in ways it deems to be in the public interest," Márquez wrote. "But the people of this state determined that such constitutional limitations on the legislature’s power were necessary to prevent the legislature from encroaching on certain rights they considered to be crucial to a flourishing society."
The case is Aurora Public Schools et al. v. A.S. et al.
Editor's note: This breaking story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.