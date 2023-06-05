Private ownership of river and stream beds in Colorado will continue unchallenged for now, as the state Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a man lacks standing to declare Colorado — and, by extension, the public — the rightful owner of his preferred fishing spot.
For several years, Roger Hill has contested the ability of Mark Warsewa and Linda Joseph to exclude him from a segment of the Arkansas River that Warsewa and Joseph own. Hill, who was chased away while trying to fish from the riverbed, argued he could not be trespassing because Colorado has actually owned the submerged land in question for nearly 150 years.
Although a lower court gave Hill the green light to proceed, the Supreme Court declined to wade into the ownership question. For Hill to even get into court, he needed to show an injury to his own legally protected interest. But in this case, wrote Justice Melissa Hart, Colorado was the party whose interest was at stake — and the state had no desire to declare itself the riverbed owner.
"Proof of the state’s ownership of the riverbed is a necessary prerequisite to his claimed right to fish in that portion of the Arkansas River," Hart wrote in the June 5 opinion. "There is no way to adjudicate whether Warsewa and Joseph do not own the riverbed without considering who does."
The case attracted the attention of multiple outside organizations who worried the decision would upset private property rights statewide and encourage trespassing, or, alternatively, ensure certain waterways rightfully remain accessible for the public to enjoy in a state famous for its outdoor recreation.
In arguing for a change to the status quo, 12 law professors pointed out Colorado is the only western state that has not acknowledged whether any of its waterways were navigable at statehood and, therefore, open to public access. Elsewhere, court cases have affirmed states' duty to hold such waterways "in trust" for the public, which the other branches of government have then implemented.
Warsewa and Joseph's ownership of the riverbed segment in question stemmed from a federal land patent, which the government granted for waterways deemed non-navigable at Colorado's statehood in 1876. Hill, in attempting to fish from the riverbed, allegedly endured threats of arrest and physical intimidation from the landowners.
A Fremont County judge originally dismissed his lawsuit to declare the state, and not Warsewa and Joseph, the owner in trust of the riverbed. Last year, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals reinstated Hill's lawsuit in part. Because Hill credibly alleged the landowners took action against him for trespassing, he could challenge his exclusion, the panel ruled.
But rather than embrace its potential ownership of the Arkansas River segment, Colorado urged the Supreme Court to throw out Hill's lawsuit.
"The state has never asserted that it owns any rivers in Colorado because they were navigable at statehood, and Mr. Hill can’t assert any interest on the state’s behalf," former Solicitor General Eric R. Olson told the justices in May.
During the appeal, the Supreme Court heard from various groups that a decision in Hill's favor would encourage outdoor recreation enthusiasts to trespass and be threatened with prosecution, thus giving them standing to challenge riverbed ownership. Successful lawsuits could, in turn, take land from private owners and turn it over to the state for public use.
Trade groups for anglers, hunters and river outfitters countered that other states have addressed ownership of their own waterways, yet Colorado remains the outlier that has not.
The approach "fails to recognize the diversity of passionate river users in Colorado and threatens to deprive those users of access to the courts when their interests are threatened," wrote attorneys for the associations.
Ultimately, whether Colorado or Warsewa and Joseph own the contested riverbed is not a question Hill can ask the judiciary to resolve, the Supreme Court decided.
The case is State of Colorado v. Hill.
Editor's note: This breaking news story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.