The idea that a Colorado county is a “person” under the state's solid waste law ran into resistance among some Supreme Court members on Wednesday, as the justices heard oral arguments over whether the state health department could force La Plata County to clean up a toxic waste dump.
“I have a lot of concern about how a county is an association of persons, I’ll tell you straight up,” said Justice Richard L. Gabriel at the outset.
La Plata County owns a solid waste disposal site in Bayfield that was built in the 1950s and shut down in 1994. Since 2004, groundwater at the landfill has contained levels of vinyl chloride, a gas that is associated with increased cancer risk, that exceeds the legal limit. The county and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment worked together to clean up the site until 2016.
That year, CDPHE issued a compliance order that would have allegedly cost the county $1 million on cleanup that the locality viewed as unnecessary. La Plata County turned to the courts, arguing the Solid Waste Act only allows for compliance orders directed at “any solid wastes disposal site and facility or any person,” and that a person is, among other things, an individual, municipality or “association of persons.”
“The legislature knows how to say ‘county,’ ” added Gabriel following the state’s argument that “association of persons” includes counties.
Although the law also allows compliance orders to go to sites and facilities, attorney Asimakis D. Iatridis argued to the court that such language did not necessarily mean La Plata County should be subject to one.
"It’s like saying your car is out of compliance because the taillight is broken. But no police officers will issue a ticket to a car. It’s to the owner or the operator of the vehicle," he said. "It’s clear that only a person can get the compliance order. Otherwise, you’re issuing the order to a piece of dirt."
Justice Monica M. Márquez indicated a reluctance to accept that the county, by Iatridis's logic, could escape the compliance directive no matter what.
"There's no question here that the county is the owner and operator of this facility," she said. Even Gabriel acknowledged that "clearly somebody’s the owner or operator here."
In March of last year, a three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals sided against the county. While finding the phrase "association of persons" could possibly include counties, the panel decided more generally that the legislature did not mean to exempt counties from environmental compliance orders. Moreover, the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act, which generally shields public entities from liability lawsuits, did not apply in this instance.
Multiple outside organizations filed briefs in support of one side or the other. Colorado Counties Inc. wrote that that CDPHE had abandoned its cooperative approach with counties and recently escalated its enforcement orders, wanting "local governments to foot the bill" for cleanup.
The Colorado Chapter of the Sierra Club countered that La Plata County, if successful, "will have created a large hole in the enforcement of the SWA and many opportunities for environmental mischief, including the unauthorized disposal of hazardous waste products from fossil fuel production and other dangerous industrial activities."
Iatridis bristled at the implication that counties — which owned an estimated 106 out of 133 closed landfills as of 2018 and currently more than two dozen open landfills — were seeking to exploit a loophole.
"We’re almost clean with this landfill, I’m happy to report," he said. "But the notion there will all of a sudden be these rogue public entities running around are one, flat out wrong; two, sensationalism; and three, it’s a prejudice that somehow the state and state elected officials are more trustworthy than local officials."
Lukas Staks, representing the state health department, countered that a violation may apply to a particular facility, but ultimately a person must address it. Further, governmental immunity should not apply to La Plata County because CDPHE sought to hold them accountable for a nuisance, and not claim liability for an injury.
"La Plata County has argued that the injury here is injury to groundwater," Stakes said. But "the tributary groundwater is not state property."
Although local governments license solid waste facilities, CDPHE is responsible for implementing minimum standards, and for inspections and enforcement. The law, argued CDPHE, "does not treat counties as a superior class."
While some justices pointed out the General Assembly's conspicuous omission of counties from the definition of a "person" and others felt the statute was simply written poorly, members of the court also looked to the Solid Waste Act's legislative declaration, which advocated for a "statewide system of integrated solid waste management planning," through an ostensibly uniform approach.
"What I struggle with, though," said Márquez, is that "two-thirds of these landfills are in fact run by counties. So why create a scheme that would exempt two-thirds of the operators of these landfills?"
The case is Board of County Commissioners v. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
