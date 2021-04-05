State prisons chief Dean Williams will read the personal narrative of a former inmate Wednesday night online, as part of the JustUs project of the Motus Theater in Boulder.
Williams, the executive director of Colorado’s Department of Corrections, will read the story of Daniel Guillory, who spent a decade behind bars in a story that "illustrates the harm done by the criminal legal system in the name of justice, and challenges the punishment approach of incarceration and the lack of rehabilitation," the nonprofit theater said in its announcement.
The free performance, which begins at 7 p.m., is part of the 73rd Conference on World Affairs at University of Colorado Boulder and livestreamed on the conference's YouTube page by clicking here.
"Justice and mercy requires us to walk in the shoes of others,” Williams said in a statement. “Truths are funny things, they can threaten and scare us, but they can also illuminate the path and show us the way home."
Two other formerly incarcerated JustUs monologists, Juaquin Mobley and Dereck Bell, will tell their personal stories of racism and injustice in the legal system.
“As formerly incarcerated individuals, we rarely have a chance to tell our stories,” Mobley stated. “Motus Theater’s JustUs project has given us the opportunity to share aloud the truth that is not found in traditional media nor portrayed in the pervasive narratives of crime and justice."
Ernie Watts, a Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, will provide music during the performance.
RELATED:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.