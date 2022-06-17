This week on Colorado Politicking, investigative reporter David Migoya joins host Pat Poblete to discuss his reporting on Colorado's judicial discipline commission probe into the alleged coverup of misconduct by judges, including the latest revelation that the Judicial Department – and by extension its Supreme Court – has refused to comply with a subpoena from the commission.
Read previous coverage on our stories here:
To see previous episodes, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.