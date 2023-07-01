After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a Christian website designer, along with businesses that create speech, do not have to serve LGBTQ customers if doing so violates their beliefs, policymakers in Colorado are pondering whether changes to the state's anti-discrimination law are warranted.
Currently, the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA) makes it unlawful for businesses open to the public to refuse service on the basis of sexual orientation and other protected characteristics. The Supreme Court's conservative majority, however, determined Colorado cannot compel speech-based enterprises to create objectionable content. In the case of 303 Creative v. Elenis, that meant wedding websites celebrating same-sex couples.
"I am still reviewing the full opinion and can't comment on specific changes to CADA until I have done that," said Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee. "However, it's pretty clear to me that this ruling from the arch-conservative U.S. Supreme Court will cause more Coloradans — and more Americans — to experience discrimination in places of public accommodation, and that's tragic."
At a press conference on Friday, Attorney General Phil Weiser said he will attempt to "limit the impact" of the decision and "ultimately overturn" it, but he declined to endorse any amendments to CADA itself in light of the new exception for purely expressive services.
"We’re gonna work to limit the impact of that loophole as much as possible. But from we have seen thus far, we don’t see the need to change the nature of our anti-discrimination laws," he said.
The 6-3 decision in 303 Creative drew a distinction between creative enterprises that implicate the business owner's speech and the rest of the marketplace. Compelling a business owner to speak in a way that violates her beliefs, the majority decided, is impermissible under the First Amendment. The result, however, is that Smith may turn down a same-sex couple's request to design their wedding website.
At the time she sued the state, Smith did not offer wedding websites nor had she turned down any requests, but she represented to the courts that she intended to create them in the future.
John M. McHugh, a lawyer who litigates LGBTQ rights cases, did not believe any legislative changes to CADA are necessary. He said the decision would only affect the small segment of the marketplace involving expression-based services, like Smith's.
"The second she stops engaging in this highly specific, generation-of-speech business, then she falls within the ambit of CADA and she can't discriminate," McHugh explained.
A statement from the Colorado LGBT Bar Association, however, warned that the decision "opens the door for further erosion of public accommodation laws," and predicted future challenges to CADA and similar anti-discrimination protections.
Prior to reaching the Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled, 2-1, that CADA was narrowly drawn and related to the key interest of preventing discrimination in the marketplace. The dissenting judge, Timothy M. Tymkovich, suggested CADA could be even narrower to avoid coercing Smith to create content for same-sex marriages, which she believes are illegitimate.
"Colorado could allow artists — those who are engaged in making expressive, custom art — to select the messages they wish to create, free from fear of retribution," Tymkovich wrote. "Or Colorado could exempt from CADA artists who create expressive speech about or for weddings, as Mississippi does."
Rep. Stephanie Vigil, D-Colorado Springs, who is a member of the legislature's LGBTQ+ Caucus, said she is open to clarifying CADA, but does not endorse Tymkovich's proposal.
"I have deep reservations about making exceptions for select industries and effectively establishing separate industries for people based on identity. This is exactly the kind of division that anti-discrimination laws are meant to prevent," Vigil said.
She added that CADA, in her view, sufficiently distinguishes between the content of creative work and the identity of the customer requesting service. Turning away customers based on protected characteristics "is absolutely discriminatory."
In part, the Supreme Court's majority examined CADA's application in light of a concession the Colorado Attorney General's Office made at the outset of the case — that Smith was "willing to work with all people regardless of classifications" like sexual orientation. The state essentially agreed Smith would not discriminate based on her customers' protected traits.
Weiser, at his press conference, sought to distance himself from his office's early strategy in defending CADA.
"This case has spanned multiple administrations," he said, alluding to his predecessor, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman.
McHugh viewed the concessions as playing a role in the decision, as the state had conceded Smith would not turn away a customer because of their sexual orientation, even if the upshot was refusal to provide a same-sex wedding website.
"In no reasonable way can you understand a person saying, 'I will provide a good to some people but not others' as a business being open to all," he said.
