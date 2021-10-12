The Colorado Judicial Department is set to host a series of free Legal Resource Days to help self-represented litigants prepare for their day in court.
The training series, sponsored by the Colorado Judicial Institute, offers in-person and remote sessions led by volunteer lawyers covering a variety of legal topics, including estate planning, courtroom procedures, ask-an-attorney opportunities, collections, record sealing, guardianship and conservatorship, landlord-tenant issues and mediation services.
Locations and dates include:
- 2nd Judicial District (Denver County): Virtual and in-person events, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., City and County Building, 1437 Bannock Street in Denver
- 3rd Judicial District (Huerfano and Las Animas counties): Virtual events, Oct. 25 beginning at noon
- 4th Judicial District (El Paso and Teller counties): Virtual events, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 6th Judicial District (Archuleta, La Plata and San Juan counties): Virtual and in-person events, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., La Plata Combined Courts, 1060 E. 2nd Avenue in Durango
- 7th Judicial District (Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties): Virtual events, Oct. 25-29
- 8th Judicial District (Jackson and Larimer counties): In-person events, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Larimer County Justice Center, 201 LaPorte Avenue in Fort Collins
- 9th Judicial District (Garfield, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties): Virtual events, Oct. 25-29
- 10th Judicial District (Pueblo County): Virtual events, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 12th Judicial District (Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande and Saguache counties): In-person event, Oct. 28, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Alamosa Combined Courts, 8955 Independence Way in Alamosa
According to the release, Spanish interpretation will be available and more information on individual sessions can be found here.
